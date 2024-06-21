The Tragically Hip Announce Deluxe Boxset Of Diamond Certified Debut Album 'Up To Here' On November 8, 2024



Fans can pre-order the boxset today here: https://amzn.to/4ezOupt



Just Another Midnight (1988 Demo) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Tragically Hip announce a commemorative boxset of their Diamond-certified debut album Up To Here, the latest installment of special deluxe packages, set to release on November 8. Up To Here was originally released September 5, 1989, as The Tragically Hip's first full-length studio album, an introduction that brought them breakthrough success, including two Canadian rock radio #1 singles, "Blow at High Dough" and "New Orleans is Sinking" as well earning the band a JUNO Award for "Most Promising Artist" in 1990.Fans can pre-order the boxset today here: https://amzn.to/4ezOuptThe expanded reissue of Up To Here is a must-have for collectors, presented as four LP set on 180g vinyl, alongside a book documenting the history of the debut album era. The reissue includes a 2024 remastering of the original album, there are four previously unreleased songs that didn't make it on the original Up To Here album - "She's Got What It Takes," "Get Back Again," "Rain, Hearts And Fire" and "Wait So Long" - that are also shared as part of this expanded package, remastered and mixed in Atmos. A recording of Live at Misty Moon, the special filmed for MuchMusic in 1990 from the Misty Moon Cabaret in Halifax, with an accompanying 1 hour concert film on Blu-ray. The package also includes demos from 1988 recorded prior to the Up To Here recording session. The package will be available as a three-disc CD format.Today, as a sneak peek, The Tragically Hip officially release "Get Back Again," considered by fans as the holy grail of unreleased tracks from the band. The track was recorded prior to signing to their first major record deal with MCA (now Universal Music Canada), produced by Chris Wardman in November 1988, before the Up To Here sessions, now recently remixed and mastered to today's standards. The band performed "Get Back Again" as part of the Live At Misty Moon set, which has been the only recorded version of the track from the band until now, making this a meaningful release for the band and their fans. A brand-new official music video for "Get Back Again"- directed by Cleveland Henderson, son of Pete Henderson who had previously directed many videos of the band including the award winning "Locked In The Trunk Of A Car" and "Courage (For Hugh MacLennan)," will premiere tonight at 7:00PM on The Tragically Hip's YouTube.Established in 1984, this year marks 40 Years of The Tragically Hip - a milestone for the beloved band. 2024 sees The Tragically Hip break open the archives; reminiscing with fans on four decades of music, friendship and philanthropy. The band's legacy will be honoured with a yearlong celebration, which started with the designation of the Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors, later the launch of a four-part Amazon Prime Documentary titled No Dress Rehearsal and on October 1 the release of a deluxe, hand-crafted book titled This Is Our Life, the band's story as told in their own words and features more than 300 pages of unseen rarities pulled from the band's personal collections. The Up To Here boxset celebrates the early days of The Tragically Hip and is the latest installment of a series of reissues released over the last few years honouring the band's extensive catalogue - Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2021), Fully Completely Vinyl Release (2022), Phantom Power 25th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2023).Up To Here Commemorative Boxset (4LP _ Blu-ray Audio):LP 1 - Up To Here (2024 remaster of the original album)Side OneBlow At High DoughI'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)New Orleans Is Sinking38 Years OldShe Didn't KnowSide TwoBoots Or HeartsEverytime You GoWhen The Weight Comes DownTrickle DownAnother MidnightOpiatedLP 2+3 - Live At The Misty Moon + Previously Unreleased Studio Tracks:Side OneCrack My Spine Like A Whip (Live At The Misty Moon)She Didn't Know (Live At The Misty Moon)Highway Girl (Live At The Misty Moon)Just As Well (Live At The Misty Moon)Boots Or Hearts (Live At The Misty Moon)Trickle Down (Live At The Misty Moon)Side TwoGet Back Again (Live At The Misty Moon)Three Pistols (Live At The Misty Moon)Fight (Live At The Misty Moon)38 Years Old (Live At The Misty Moon)Side ThreeBlow At High Dough (Live At The Misty Moon)I'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight) (Live At The Misty Moon)New Orleans Is Sinking (Live At The Misty Moon)On The Verge (Live At The Misty Moon)Side FourShe's Got What It TakesGet Back AgainRain, Hearts And FireWait So LongLP 4 - How We Got Here - The 1988 DemosSide OneHailstone Hands Of God (1988 Demo)When The Weight Comes Down (1988 Demo)I'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight) (1988 Demo)New Orleans Is Sinking (1988 Demo)Rain, Hearts And Fire (1988 Demo)Side TwoShe Didn't Know (1988 Demo)Blow At High Dough (1988 Demo)Boots Or Hearts (1988 Demo)Everytime You Go (1988 Demo)Just Another Midnight (1988 Demo)



