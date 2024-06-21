Country Music Sensation Chris Chitsey, Releases His Highly Anticipated New Worldwide Single "Εvery Small Town"





Whether on stage or in the recording studio, Chris exudes his passion and dedication to the country music industry. It's that kind of dedicated work ethic, combined with God-given talent, that has made Chris Chitsey a timeless success. You will find the entire Chris Chitsey single collection wherever you download/stream your music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Summer 2024 promises to be an exciting season for chart-topping, country music sensation, Chris Chitsey, as he is set to release his highly anticipated new single and music video, "Every Small Town", on June 20th, 2024, on Clinetel Records Nashville | Sony | Orchard. The single is already making waves across the globe, as it has been chosen as the theme song for the new entertainment reality show, "Only in Iola", which premiered in May on Roku and Amazon Fire equipped devices. With two recent number one charted radio singles, " Last Time I Saw You " & "Life is Hard, Whiskey is Easy", Chitsey promises to deliver his best work to date, with "Every Small Town"!"Every Small Town", written by songwriters Rob Martin and Frank Maroney, is a tribute to the charm and character of small town America. Chitsey's rich vocals paint a picture of life in close-knit communities, resonating with listeners who cherish the simple joys found in every small town across the nation. The accompanying music video brings these themes to life, featuring scenic views and heartwarming moments that reflect the song's celebration of small town spirit.Chitsey, known for his compelling voice and authentic country sound, expressed his excitement about the release: "I wanted to record a song that captures the essence of what makes small towns so special - the sense of community, the stories, the memories. 'Every Small Town' is a tribute to those places and the people who make them unique. I'm thrilled that it's also the theme song for 'Only in Iola', a show that shares those same values.""Only in Iola" follows real-life characters, Shanalee, Perry, their son Braydon and their beloved dog Sadee Dei, as they trade the comforts of an upscale city life for the rugged beauty of a rural Texas ranch in Iola, Texas, to embark on a new, simpler way of life. "Every Small Town" was chosen as the theme song because of its lyrical connection to the show's celebration of small town life."'Every Small Town' perfectly captures the spirit of our show. It's a song that resonates with anyone who has experienced the warmth and simplicity of small town living, making it an ideal song for our series. We believe it will connect with our audience and set the tone for each episode," said Shanalee Sharboneau.Native Texan, Chris Chitsey, made a name for himself on the competitive, Texas honky-tonk circuit before graduating to success on a national level in the late 1990's. His smooth evocative voice and energetic stage presence quickly established Chris as one of the latest Texas exports to find national acclaim. Rooted in the smooth Texas country style, Chris began his music career, as a high schooler, on the stage of his families' Bar-B-Q restaurant and entertainment venue in the heart of Austin, TX. Raised on a steady diet of George Strait, Garth Brooks, Randy Travis, Merle Haggard, Keith Whitley & Alan Jackson, Chris' future had taken shape.After becoming one of the main attractions in Central Texas throughout his college years, Chris inked his first record deal two years into his college career at Southwest Texas State University. His self-titled debut album had three songs hit the top spot, including "At A Time Like This", "John Wayne Rides Again" and "With A Body Like That", which held 18 weeks on the CMT and GAC Top 10 Countdowns. Chris completed his undergraduate degree and went on to earn a master's degree, all while maintaining focus on his music career.Chris' journey in the country music business has been a true testament to his talent, persistence and dedication he brings to the table. His star power, world-class voice and imposing personality have brought him the national acclaim that country music fans knew was coming since the beginning. His skill as a commanding and confident entertainer is apparent every time he takes the stage, carrying fans on one of music's most enjoyable journeys. His versatility is evident in the wide range of singles he has released.Chris is a dreamer and his highly touted success is more than he ever could have envisioned. After many years of working the road, Chris charted his fourth #1 single, "Lonely In Tucson", in February of 2015 on the New Music Weekly Country America Chart. He followed that with two more #1's, "Superstitious Heart" & "Just Don't Know It Yet".Summer of 2023 brought on a monumental change to Chitsey's entire organization, with an eight-single record deal on Clinetel Records Nashville | Sony | Orchard. The first single/video out of the box, " Last Time I Saw You ", amassed significant praise, landing Chris his seventh #1 worldwide single. Chris teamed up with a true American Icon to kickoff 2024. With a knockout video, filmed at the Jack Daniel distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, the January single release of "Life is Hard, Whiskey is Easy" garnered Chitsey his eighth #1 worldwide single.Whether on stage or in the recording studio, Chris exudes his passion and dedication to the country music industry. It's that kind of dedicated work ethic, combined with God-given talent, that has made Chris Chitsey a timeless success. You will find the entire Chris Chitsey single collection wherever you download/stream your music.



