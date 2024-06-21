Anna Moore & Mike Di Lorenzo Unveil Their New Single "It Wasn't You" On June 28, 2024



Check out their new single and learn more about Anna Moore and Mike Di New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following up on their previous very successful collaborations "Holding All My Love", "Play It Cool" and "What We Need", this is the first single off their upcoming EP. Flawlessly melding and marrying the genres of R&B and Soul, this brilliant duo is already making waves in the world of Soul and Jazz.This track spins a magical tale of love, loss and friendship."The whole time I thought we were doing enough, the whole time I see it wasn't meant for us, no, it wasn't you."Producer/Musician Mike Di Lorenzo has a penchant for blending diverse and varying genres to perfection. This successful artist perfectly encapsulates what can be described as the sensual unison of Soul and Contemporary Jazz genres.Echoing a journey that is both "romantic" and "real", "It Wasn't You" channels both authenticity and emotion, featuring both touching songwriting and a powerful vocal performance. A powerful and evolving R&B ballad and vocal performance climaxing with a heart-wrenching saxophone ad lib perfectly complementing Anna's vocals. A reminder of Whitney Houston and R. Kelly days. An anthem of adoration, the new single is a raw and burning reminder of the many faces of life, love, and loss, and is a true ballad that will touch the hearts and minds of many loving souls.You may have also heard Singer/Songwriter Anna Moore on a national television commercial with her hit song "Cloud Surfing". She has since famously teamed up with Mike Di Lorenzo on the song "Holding All My Love." One of their best songs, a soulful and moving track that highlights both of their prodigious skills. This song is the ideal illustration of how two musicians can collaborate to produce something truly unique, and it is proof of the value of teamwork in the music business. Their flawless blending of soulful vocals and alluring melodies creates a deep and emotional listening experience, which is the focus of their collaboration. Moore's strong vocals work well with Di Lorenzo's production, creating a song that has a profound emotional impact on listeners. Overall, Anna Moore's collaborations with Mike Di Lorenzo show off her artistic diversity and prowess for writing catchy Contemporary R&B songs.Planned to be the first single that will culminate in their upcoming, EP, "It Wasn't You" is a truly enjoyable listen.Check out their new single and learn more about Anna Moore and Mike Di Lorenzo on the links below and/or reach out via the contact information for interviews, collaborations, and promotional access.



