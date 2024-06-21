Happy Heavenly 100th Birthday To Chet Atkins - His Music And Legacy Are Celebrated On We Still Can't Say Good Bye - A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins



Morningstar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On June 20 marked the anniversary of what would have been the 100th Birthday of legendary music icon and guitar great CHET ATKINS.As the most recorded solo instrumentalist in music history who traveled far to become "Mr. Guitar" - a journey that took the legendary icon from Appalachian poverty to international acclaim - CHET ATKINS is a 14x Grammy Award winner, Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.CHET ATKINS' music and legacy are celebrated on WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE—A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins. Released April 19 on the Morningstar Music Productions label, it features 15 tracks and 22 artists from the country, rock, bluegrass and acoustic musical realms. Conceived and produced by the legendary 3-time Grammy-winning, bluegrass and country songwriter, producer and guitarist Carl Jackson, the album contains some of the world's best artists and guitar players including Vince Gill, Eric Clapton, Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P., Ricky Skaggs, James Taylor, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Sierra Hull, and many more.Additionally, WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE—"The Making of A Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins and his Legacy Remembered" debuted April 19 on CMT and is airing exclusively through July 19. The Opry Entertainment Group documentary sizzle reel HERE. The program is an engaging 1-hour documentary about the making of the album. The documentary was executive produced by Martin Fischer and produced and directed by Kathryn Russ for Opry Entertainment Group. The documentary is available to order on DVD.A limited edition of numbered vinyls in a custom-created Gretsch orange-color have been mastered and pressed with the highest standards available. They are a must-have for vinyl collectors and major Chet fans.The track listing for WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE is as follows:1. Mr. Guitar: Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P. & Michael Cleveland2. Lover Come Back To Me: Brent Mason3. Alley Cat: Ashley Campbell & Thor Jensen4. So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad): Vince Gill & Bradley Walker featuring Eric Clapton5. Yakety Axe: Ricky Skaggs with Charlie McCoy6. Sleepwalk: Jerry Douglas & Bryan Sutton7. In His Hands: Carl Jackson8. Mr. Sandman: Gareth Pearson9. Windy And Warm: Brad Paisley10. How's The World Treating You: James Taylor & Alison Krauss11. Caravan: Guthrie Trapp12. All I Ever Need Is You: Sierra Hull13. The Entertainer: John Knowles C.G.P. with Catherine Marx14. I Still Can't Say Goodbye: Vince Gill15. Freight Train: The Chester Bees(Campbell, Clapton, Emmanuel, Gill, Hull, Jackson, Jensen, Knowles, Mason, Moore, Paisley, Pearson, Skaggs, Sutton and Trapp)Morningstar Music Productions was created by executive producers and longtime great friends Rodger Glaspey and Ken Leister. The two partners performed in groups that recorded albums during the 70's as collegians during the Folk/Rock invasion. Producer and musician Carl Jackson approached Rodger and Ken with the desire to produce an album to honor Chet Atkins. The temptation to executive produce an album in Nashville paying homage to Chet Atkins with some of the finest artists and guitar players in the world including Vince Gill, Tommy Emmanuel, Brad Paisley, and other greats was too captivating to pass up… and thus, Morningstar Music Productions was born, with their first album release We Still Can't Say Good Bye—A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins released April 19.



