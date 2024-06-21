Thurston Moore Announces Ninth Solo Album Flow Critical Lucidity Out September 20, 2024





"'Sans Limites' begins with a cyclic guitar & piano figure which expands further and further with each revolution before settling into a two-chord measure introducing lyrics intoning not only about eradicating any limitations towards enlightenment, but going beyond limitations. The idea that a soldier can fight the good fight. A warrior against war," Moore explains.



He recorded the song with his group - Deb Googe (bass), Jem Doulton (percussion),



This follows three previously released singles from the upcoming album - the energetic Isadora Duncan-inspired "Isadora" with a music video starring Sky Ferreira, cerebral "Hypnogram" and stirring Earth Day anthem "Rewilding."



Some of the songs from Moore's ninth solo recording were written & arranged in



On May 10, Thurston Moore surprised ticket holders of his show at an experimental listening room OTO in North London with a secret guest. Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones joined Moore for two sets of wild improvisation and is inciting concert. Thurston has confirmed live appearances in 2024, including reading engagements of his recently-published memoir Sonic Life and a carefully curated selection of live concerts with his group currently comprised of Alex Ward on guitars & clarinet, Deb Googe on bass, Jon Leidecker (aka 'Wobbly') on electronics and Jem Doulton on drums.



Kongsberg Festival in Norway on July 6, 2024





Flow Critical Lucidity Track Listing

1. New in Town

2. Sans Limites +

3. Shadow *

4. Hypnogram

5. We Get High

6. Rewilding

7. The Diver

Bonus track on flexi of LP edition: Isadora (Bedazzled Mix)



Title: Flow Critical Lucidity

Catalogue no. DLS016

Vocals, Guitar: Thurston Moore

Bass: Deb Googe

Electronics: Jon Leidecker

Piano, organ, guitar, glockenspiel:James Sedwards

Percussion: Jem Doulton

Backing vocals: Laetitia Sadier on +

Lyrics: Radieux Radio, except *

Recorded in London at

Art: Jamie Nares

Label: Daydream Library Series



Thurston Moore moved to New York at eighteen in 1976 to play punk. He started



