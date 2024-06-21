Cyndi Lauper Lights The Empire State Building In Yellow To Celebrate Farewell Tour And Release Of New Documentary 'Let The Canary Sing'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Thursday, June 20, the Empire State Building will shine yellow in celebration of Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' Farewell Tour launching this fall, and the release of the documentary Let the Canary Sing streaming now on Paramount+. The feature-length documentary explores Lauper's remarkable life, career and advocacy and was directed by Alison Elwood. Lauper's headline tour includes Madison Square Garden on October 30, go here for more information: https://cyndilauper.com/The Empire State Building hosted a lighting ceremony with singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper, who flipped the ceremonial light switch and toured the Observatory Experience - recently named the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice "Best of the Best" for the second consecutive year - and posed for photos on the building's 86th floor and 102nd floor Observatories.Afterwards, Cyndi Lauper participated in a live Q&A for a group of select fans in partnership with iHeartRadio on the iconic building's 80th floor.More information about the Empire State Building's tower lights can be found online, or text CONNECT to 274-16 for real time updates.The Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86thFloor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List.Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok. Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamor, and infectious live shows have catapulted her to stardom. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album including her anthem "Girls Just Want To Have Fun." Lauper has released ten additional studio albums, featuring classics like " Time After Time " and "True Colors," and is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and NY Times best-selling author. In 2013, Lauper became the first solo woman to win Best Original Score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots. A documentary about her life - Let The Canary Sing - directed by Alison Elwood - is streaming now on Paramount+, and she will launch her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, headlining arenas, in North America in fall of '24. She is also tireless in her advocacy work. She has been an activist since day one, always fighting for the underdog - especially women, people living with HIV/AIDS, and the LGBTQ community.



