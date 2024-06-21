St. Ann's Warehouse, WNYC, And Brooklyn Bridge Park Present Rhapsody For This Land: The American Odyssey In Music, A Free Concert Under The Brooklyn Bridge, Anchored By Lara Downes' Timely New Version Of Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue, July 27





Marking the Centennials of Both Rhapsody in Blue and WNYC, Concert in Brooklyn Bridge Park Offers a Program of American



Curated By Downes, Concert Features Rosanne Cash, Christian McBride, Arturo O'Farrill, Time for Three, and Orchestra Elena, Conducted by Aram Demirjian



WNYC to Broadcast Rhapsody For This Land Live on 93.9 FM, AM 820, and www.wnyc.or



St. Ann's Warehouse, WNYC, and Brooklyn Bridge Park present Rhapsody for This Land: The American Odyssey in Music, a free, outdoor concert in celebrating the 100th anniversary of Gershwin's exuberant American anthem Rhapsody in Blue, July 27 at 6pm. Situated beneath the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, in the newly opened Emily Warren Roebling Plaza adjacent to St. Ann's Warehouse, the concert features iconoclastic classical pianist and host of NPR's AMPLIFY Lara Downes, performing the New York City premiere of her take on Gershwin's innovative 1924 work, in a radical new arrangement by the young Puerto Rican composer Edmar Colón. Considering American music through a century of immigration and transformation, Rhapsody for This Land features an array of leading artists in a program spanning genres and generations. WNYC, New York's public radio station, will broadcast the concert live as part of its own Centennial celebration, extending the reach to listeners on-air and online. The large-scale public gathering foreshadows a high-stakes election season. Headcount, a non-partisan organization that channels the power of music to promote participation in democracy, will register voters at the event.



The concert, curated by Downes, will feature guest artists including four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash, eight-time Grammy-winning bassist and composer Christian McBride, eight-time Grammy-winning pianist, composer, educator, and Afro Latin Jazz Alliance founder Arturo O'Farrill, and string trio Time for Three, winners of the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo. Orchestra Elena, a diverse ensemble of young NYC musicians, will be led by conductor Aram Demirjian. The concert will also feature music by Leonard Bernstein, Duke Ellington, Nina Simone, Arturo O'Farrill, and others celebrating the long history of hope, protest, and change as expressed through American music.



Gershwin famously described Rhapsody in Blue—which bridged jazz and classical vocabularies with echoes of music from immigrant communities throughout New York—as a "musical kaleidoscope of America."



In a discussion about Rhapsody in Blue, which premiered in New York in 1924 three months before the anti-immigration Johnson-Reed Act



In 2022, as the city emerged from the pandemic, St. Ann's Warehouse (in association with

Headcount volunteers will provide tables where audience members can register to vote as they enter and exit the concert.



Lara Downes says, "It's such a critical time to come together as citizens, and for me, the most solid, fertile common ground we can find is where we meet through American music. This concert is a celebration of the past, the present and the future: bringing Gershwin's Rhapsodyhome to Brooklyn for a joyful centennial salute, exploring what he called the 'musical kaleidoscope of America' with my musician friends who come from so many different backgrounds and traditions, lifting spirits and raising every voice as we rejoice in the melting pot of this extraordinary city. I can't wait to spend a beautiful day together in the park, and to send our music out to hundreds of thousands of listeners across the country and around the world through the magic of live radio."



"I'm thrilled to host this extraordinary concert that honors the Centennial anniversaries of both WNYC and Rhapsody in Blue through performances by such a phenomenal group of artists," said Alison Stewart, Host of WNYC's All of It. "Bringing people together and creating shared experiences has been at the core of WNYC's mission for 100 years. We're thrilled to partner with St. Ann's Warehouse to bring this magical exploration of the American musical tradition to audiences everywhere - in the park, on air, and online."



St. Ann's Warehouse Artistic







Honored as 2022 Classical Woman of the Year by Performance Today, American pianist (and NY Times crossword glue) Lara Downes has been called "a musical ray of hope" by NBC News and "an explorer whose imagination is fired by bringing notice to the underrepresented and forgotten" (The Log Journal). An iconoclast and trailblazer, her dynamic work as a sought-after soloist, a Billboard Chart-topping recording artist, a producer, curator, arts activist, and advocate positions her as a cultural visionary on the national arts scene. Lara's musical roadmap seeks inspiration from the legacies of history, family, and collective memory, excavating a broad landscape of music to create a series of acclaimed performance and recording projects that serve as gathering spaces for her listeners to find common ground and shared experience.



Lara's recent and upcoming onstage adventures include appearances at New York's Lincoln Center, LA's Disney Hall, the Philadelphia Orchestra,



Puerto Rican-born Edmar Colón was awarded the prestigious Presidential Scholarship to attend Berklee College of



Colón's work as a composer and arranger has included collaborations with Wayne Shorter, Geri Allen,







Currently,







In 2013,



St. Ann's Warehouse plays a vital role on the global cultural landscape as an American artistic home for international companies of distinction, American avant-garde masters, and talented emerging artists ready to work on a grand scale. Located on the waterfront in Brooklyn Bridge Park, the spectacular waterfront theater provides artists with flexible, open space, enabling them to work with unfettered creativity, knowing that the theater can be adapted to suit their needs.



Over its 44-year history, St. Ann's Warehouse has introduced American audiences to landmark works from a global community of theater-makers including the



With an urban vibrancy and a global perspective, WNYC is New York's public radio station, broadcasting and streaming award-winning journalism, groundbreaking audio programming and essential talk radio to the city and beyond. WNYC is a leading member station of NPR and broadcasts programs from the BBC World Service, along with a roster of WNYC-produced local programs that champion the stories and spirit of New York City and the surrounding region. From its state-of-the-art studios, WNYC is reshaping audio for a new generation of listeners, producing some of the most beloved nationally-syndicated public radio programs including Radiolab, On the Media, The New Yorker



The Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation develops, capitally improves, maintains, and fully operates the Park as a 501 (c) not-for-profit, controlled by the City of New York. Brooklyn Bridge Park, one of the largest and most significant public projects to be built in New York City in a generation, has transformed a once dilapidated industrial waterfront into a vibrant and thriving 85-acre civic landscape. The self-sustaining park was designed by the award-winning firm of Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Inc. and features expansive lawns, rolling hills, waterfront promenades, innovative playgrounds, a greenway, sports facilities, and the popular Jane's Carousel. 