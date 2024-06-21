Caldwell Shares New Summer Single 'Beer & Baddies'





"If you find yourself on a boat, find yourself on a beach, find yourself anywhere that you need to enhance your summer activities, that was the goal of this record," says Caldwell.



The self-proclaimed pioneer of "Playboy Country," Caldwell seeks to reshape the boundaries of country and pop to create a sound that resonates globally. Originally having had his start in hip-hop, the 24-year-old Carolina native has finally discovered his unique sound that blends soulful country twang with hip-hop beats.



His first single under his new sound, "Flyin' Pass" was released in November 2023, soared to #3 on the iTunes Country Charts, and landed in the Top 10 of the Amazon



Music Country chart and landed at #9 on BBC Radio 1's Top 40s UK Chart.




