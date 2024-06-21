Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
21/06/2024

Caldwell Shares New Summer Single 'Beer & Baddies'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country/pop sensation Caldwell has shared his new single "Beer & Baddies," destined to be a fan favorite and instant summer party anthem. In addition to dropping the rollicking new single, Caldwell has also released two fresh versions of the song — a soulful country mix and a high-energy EDM mix — with each showcasing the diverse facets of his artistry and his uniquely versatile style.

"If you find yourself on a boat, find yourself on a beach, find yourself anywhere that you need to enhance your summer activities, that was the goal of this record," says Caldwell.

The self-proclaimed pioneer of "Playboy Country," Caldwell seeks to reshape the boundaries of country and pop to create a sound that resonates globally. Originally having had his start in hip-hop, the 24-year-old Carolina native has finally discovered his unique sound that blends soulful country twang with hip-hop beats.

His first single under his new sound, "Flyin' Pass" was released in November 2023, soared to #3 on the iTunes Country Charts, and landed in the Top 10 of the Amazon Music Global Charts. The track has since garnered over 2 million streams globally.

"Beer & Baddies" marks Caldwell's latest drop since the release of his dynamic "Flyin' Pass" remix featuring Mod Sun & Yung Pinch earlier this year. The track is an electrifying fusion of talent and genres with Caldwell's signature country charm on center stage accompanied by Mod Sun's dynamic flair and Yung Pinch's smooth flow. It immediately secured the #1 spot on Amazon's Music Country chart and landed at #9 on BBC Radio 1's Top 40s UK Chart.






