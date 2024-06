Less Than Jake Releases New Single 'Broken Words'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ska-punk legends Less Than Jake have released their newest single "Broken Words" - out now via Pure Noise Records - marking the band's first original music in years. This track explores the theme of miscommunication and the frustration of messages getting lost in translation. A culmination of their best work yet, "Broken Words" delivers the ska, the pop-punk, and the horn lines that feel like a Less Than Jake party."Hey guys! 2024 brings us some new LTJ songs, and this is a fun one!" shares Roger Lima. "'Broken Words' has the ska, the pop-punk, and the horn lines that feel like a party and I can't wait to belt this one out on stage!"He continues: "It happens to me, too. I'll try to say something, (maybe I didn't choose the best words, but I tried), they get misinterpreted and I end up unintentionally communicating something I didn't mean at all. Know that feeling? Yeah, words are totally broken sometimes."The "Broken Words" art reveals the first piece of a treasure map, alluding to more being revealed as time goes on. Stay tuned to see what else Less Than Jake has in store this year.Fans around the world can catch Less Than Jake on the road throughout the rest of 2024. The band will be on tour in Europe this summer, before returning to the States for the Final Visit To Rockview Tour. Less Than Jake will also be heading to Jamaica in early 2025 for the inaugural Wake And Bake Jamaica, featuring Bowling For Soup, The Bouncing Souls, and Punk Rock Karaoke.More than three decades into an already impressive career - which includes 8 studio albums, tours with Descendents, blink-182, Bon Jovi, Linkin Park, Snoop Dogg, Bad Religion, and more, and over 365 shows on the Vans Warped Tour - Less Than Jake has never been a band to rest on its laurels. They released their lastest studio album, Silver Linings in 2020 via Pure Noise Records, with a deluxe version following in 2022. Featuring singles "Lie To Me," "Dear Me," "Anytime and Anywhere," and "Keep On Chasing," Silver Linings captured the attention of Brooklyn Vegan, Loudwire, SPIN, and more.The story of ska-rockin' maestros Less Than Jake isn't told in their sizable discography. It can't be calculated by the amount of road miles they've logged. (But if we're forced to calculate, we think they might be a block or two short of the Van Allen belts.) Nah! Less Than Jake's cumulative worth is all about what they bring to your party. From sweaty club shows to uproarious festival dates to opening up for America's most beloved rock acts, these five lifers' deeds are best measured in the smiles they've slapped on the faces of true believers and new listeners, alike. Silver Linings is the name of Less Than Jake's latest album, their first full-length for the Pure Noise label and the follow-up to 2013's See The Light. It also doubles as a bunch of sonic diary pages and a mission statement that cements their conviction after two decades in this rock 'n' roll circus. Indeed, LTJ—frontman/guitarist Chris DeMakes, bassist/vocalist Roger Lima, trombonist Buddy Schaub, saxophonist Peter "JR" Wasilewski, and drummer Matt Yonker—have escaped most (but not all) forms of ennui, depression and violence against screen-based objects to create an endorsement of humanity.What else do you need to know about Less Than Jake in 2024? The band would tell you quite unpretentiously that they are here to bring a good time. Of course, LTJ would've said the exact same thing back in '97, 2006, 2011 or 2018 when the Warped Tour's punk 'n' roll roadshow was coming to an end. Consider Less Than Jake the first responders when your psyche doesn't think it wants to continue. Because we do need all the joy and levity a seasoned ska-punk band can dish out. The reality that LTJ are also feeling reminds us that some kind of triumph is within our reach.In this day and age, there's no "scene," merely good times and worse ones. For Less Than Jake to call their new album anything else but Silver Linings? Well, that would be fronting.Upcoming North American Tour Dates:6/22 - Victoria, CAN @ Victoria Ska Fest7/5 - Hammtrack, MI @ Smalls7/7 - Gilbert, PA @ Camp Punksylvania7/13 - Notre-dame-du-mont-carmel, CAN @ Mont-Carmel en fête7/20 - Manteo, NC @ Is For Lovers Festival10/5 - San Pedro, CA @ Berth 46 w/NOFX10/11 - Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple *10/12 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *10/14 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *10/15 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *10/16 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater *10/17 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *10/18 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *10/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club *11/6 - Honolulu, HI @ Republik *1/4-1/8 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Wake n Bake Jamaica* - Performing Hello Rockview in entiretyUpcoming EU Tour Dates:7/31 - Berlin, GER @ SO368/1 - Kostrzyn nad Orda, POL @ Pol'and'Rock Festival8/3 - Duffel, BEL @ BrakRock Kapelstraat8/4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg (Oude Zall)8/5 - Nuremburg, GER @ Hirsch Vogelweiherstraße8/7 - Tolmin, SLO @ Punk Rock Holiday8/9 - Bildein, AUT @ Picture On Festival8/10 - Vilmar, GER @ Tells Bells Festival8/11 - Stuttgart, GER @ Im Wizemann STR cultural and Betriebs8/13 - Rimini, IT @ Bay Fest Italy 20248/14 - Munchen, BY, GER @ Backstage Halle8/16 - Gampel, SUI @ Open Air Gampel8/17 - Zurich, SUI @ Dynamo8/18 - Grosspoesna, GER @ Highfield Festival