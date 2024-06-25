Macy's Celebrates Summer's Greatest Hits: Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Show To Feature Iconic Illuminating Displays And Musical Icons





Fired from five barges positioned between W. 14th St. and W. 34th St. in Manhattan on the Hudson River, pyrotechnics will reach 1,000 feet and fall to the water's edge creating spectacular and unforgettable summer memories. Audiences across the nation can experience the spectacle, along with prime live viewing in New York and New Jersey along the shores of the Hudson River and through a two-hour live event on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.



"Each year, we gather to celebrate summer moments with friends and family - the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks sits at the center of those celebrations and captivates millions of spectators nationwide with breathtaking sights, striking sounds and showstopping performances by iconic artists and musicians, creating the nation's largest Independence Day celebration and lasting memories," said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. "This year's Fireworks will feature never before seen effects created for Macy's, special surprise and delight moments and an exciting musical score of summer's greatest hits, inspiring our audience nationwide."



Inspired by Summer's Greatest Hits, Macy's new summer campaign, this year's custom 25-minute musical score will celebrate the season with summertime favorites. Produced and arranged by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland, the score will feature chart-topping musical talents, including



Before the fireworks light up the sky, a star-studded line up will take the stage live from New York City. Audiences can tune in to see exhilarating performances by Tanner Adell, Luis Fonsi, The War And Treaty and



A beloved national tradition since 1976, the 2024 edition of the Fireworks will feature a custom-made effect that will debut in the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. Featuring a silver cascading burst, this never-before-seen firework will create a center kaleidoscope and alternating red and blue as it fills the sky. Additional effects including cross rings, strobing comets, waterfalls, Saturn circles, crackling pistils and special ghost pyro that alternates colors featuring multiple hues, will dazzle viewers nationwide. The Macy's Fireworks will culminate in a signature, fan-favorite moment, the Macy's Golden Mile.



Prime public viewing will be available along the Hudson River, at multiple locations in Manhattan and New Jersey.



Manhattan West Side Highway entry points managed by NYPD:



W. 11th St. & Washington St.

W. 12th St. & Washington St.

W. 29th St. & 11th Ave.

W. 40th St. & 11th Ave.

W. 41st St. & 11th Ave.



Hoboken:

Pier A Park





Elysian Park

Spectators should visit macys.com/fireworks for additional entry and viewing details, ADA viewing and watercraft viewing.

All spectators should note that lawn chairs, blankets, backpacks/containers or other large bags will not be permitted into the public viewing locations for security reasons. Spectators viewing from New York City are subject to search by NYPD and all viewing locations are subject to change at any time by NYPD.



Fans nationwide will have a front row seat to "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" by tuning into NBC or streaming on Peacock® at 8-10 p.m. ET/PT, 7-9 p.m. CT/MT. An encore presentation of the show will also air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more information on the 48th Macy's 4th of July Fireworks visit macys.com/fireworks and join in on the excitement across social platforms via @macys and #MacysFireworks.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks is produced in partnership with the City of New York.



Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation's largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy's delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy's gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy's Backstage and at our highly curated Macy's small format stores. Each year, Macy's provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We're guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities. 