Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention's Wild Three-Hour Concert Recorded Live At The Whisky A Go Go In 1968 Out Now As Whisky A Go Go, 1968

On July 12th, Whisky a Go Go, 1968 will be released as a 5LP box set, containing nine sides of music and a silkscreen printed image on the 10th side plus a custom turntable mat. A 2LP Highlights edition will also be available, spotlighting highlights from all three sets. All vinyl was cut from hi-res digital file by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering in 2023 and is being pressed at Optimal: Media in Germany on BioVinyl, a new environment-friendly formulation and sustainable product made from bio-based PVC (polyvinyl chloride). The petroleum previously required for PVC production is replaced by recycling used cooking oil or industrial waste gases. Through the use of renewable energies and recycled raw materials, CO2 emissions are significantly reduced.



Last week, the city of West Hollywood, home to the iconic Whisky a Go Go, declared June 10, 2024, as "Frank Zappa Day," in honor of the many valuable contributions the legendary musician, activist and counterculture icon made to music and culture in West Hollywood and beyond. In a private ceremony at the Whisky, located on Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, Moon Zappa and Diva Zappa, the daughters of Frank and Gail Zappa, were presented the proclamation by West Hollywood Mayor John M. Erickson and Vice Mayor Chelsea Lee Byers.



In conjunction with today's release, a 14-minute video featuring newly restored 16mm film footage shot at Zappa's historical Whisky show has been unearthed from The Vault and is available to view for the first time. The film, which was shot in increments throughout the night, has been painstakingly synched to music for the first time, marking the first time it's ever been seen with audio (Zappa himself never had the opportunity to see the footage synched to the music). The video is an incredible document of the five-hour festivities and shows fans lined up around the block on Sunset Blvd., the late '60s free-spirited revelry of the packed audience and the musicians and never-before-seen performance footage of The Mothers along with scenes involving The Freaks and the debut of The GTOs (Girls Together Outrageously). In the audience that night were Flo & Eddie (The Turtles), John Mayall, Elliot Ingber (The Fraternity Of Man), Alice Cooper and members of the Rolling Stones.



Also available now are the first three episodes of the four-part Whisky A Go Go Series on YouTube, hosted by Travers and recorded inside the Whisky. In the first episode, Travers sits down with Sunset strip icon

The hand-scrawled ad in the L.A. Free Press — an open invitation to Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention's all-night affair at one of their favorite venues, L.A.'s historic Whisky a Go Go — laid things out in black and white as to what Zappa and the band's intentions were for that soon-to-be epic evening. It read: "The Mothers of Invention cordially invite you to join them on Tuesday, July 23, 1968, when they will be taking over the Whisky a Go Go for 5 full hours of unprecedented merriment, which will be secretly recorded for an upcoming record album. Dress optional. Starting sometime in the evening. R.S.V.D.T." The show was billed on the Whisky marquee as "Mothers Of Invention - Recording Session," and thus, Zappa had indeed recorded the entire evening's aural festivities with the intention of releasing an album. That project never quite fully materialized — until now.



Early on during the Whisky proceedings — right after the quite gnarly eight-minute "Tiny Sick



The choice of venue was no accident either. The Whisky had been very good to The Mothers over their formative years, and this showcase event was a way to give back to the place where manager Herb Cohen had persuaded producer Tom Wilson to witness Zappa and The Mothers perform in late 1965. That ultimately resulted in the band securing a record contract with MGM, not to mention planting the seeds of the fruitful relationship that developed between Zappa and Wilson. By the time The Mothers came back to the Whisky in July 1968, they had quite well established themselves as leaders of the underground.



Led by Zappa on guitar and vocals, The Mothers' formidable lineup for this extravaganza included Ray Collins (vocals, percussion), Ian Underwood (alto sax), Bunk Gardner (tenor sax, flute), Don Preston (keyboards, gong),



Along with the three individual sets The Mothers played that night, there were also performances by Alice Cooper, Wild Man Fischer, The GTOs, and a still-mysterious guitar player from New Jersey named Joe Piresanti. The ensuing mayhem during these performances — "from time to time, there'll be interesting events taking place here in the arena, to keep you occupied," as Zappa put it — was duly captured on film as well. Vito, Szou, Carl and The



What attendees and participants alike witnessed that night at the Whisky — keeping in mind that some audience members had to be swapped in and out from set to set, since people were lined up around the block to get in (Thank you teenagers, one and all). Linchpin songs like "Memories of El Monte" and "Help, I'm A Rock" were there, and well known from the beginning days of The Mothers' L.A. gigs. Improvisation was critical — "Just start playing something nice, in G minor. Make it up," Zappa implores before The Mothers dive into "Improvisation: Episode II" — plus, there were doo-wop chops for days ("Valerie," the soaring falsetto from Roy Estrada in "Oh, In The Sky"). As for Zappa himself, not only did he commence the first set by utilizing his trademark hand signals to direct the band in real time, he also got to deploy his then newly acquired Les Paul Gold Top guitar before the Bigsby tailpiece and other experimental modifications on the instrument had been implemented.



For his part,



"It truly was a night of nights," as Travers oh-so-succinctly put it in the liners. "The Mothers performance wasn't perfect, but very good. Frank was in good spirits, the band played well, and the sequence of songs did capture the group's live repertoire of the time." The Mothers were already poised for greater pastures and pastimes ahead by virtue of the music they would soon enough be creating for their next studio album, one that would arrive before the tail end of 1968 — the doo-wop-inspired concept piece, Cruising With



FRANK ZAPPA & THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION: WHISKY A GO GO 1968



SUPER DELUXE EDITION Tracklists

3CD - SUPER DELUXE



CD 1

1. Whisky Improvisation: Episode I

2.

3. Help, I'm A Rock / Transylvania Boogie

4. My Boyfriend's Back

5. Bust His Head

6. Tiny Sick

7. "The Purpose Of This Evening…"

8. Whisky Improvisation: Episode II

9. Status Back Baby

10. Memories Of El Monte

11. Oh, In The Sky

12. Valerie



CD 2

1. "Fun & Merriment"

2. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

3. King Kong - Part 1

4. King Kong - Part 2

5. Octandre

6. Whisky Improvisation: Episode III

7. Meow

8. God Bless America

9. Presentation Of Wings

10. Plastic People

11. Della's Preamble

12. The Duke - Take 1

13. The Duke - Take 2

14. Khaki Sack



CD 3

1. The Whip

2. Whisky Chouflée

3. Brown Shoes Don't Make It

4. Brown Shoes Shuffle



Bonus Vintage Mixes

5. The Whip (FZ Mix)

6. Hungry Freaks, Daddy (FZ Mono Mix)



5LP - SUPER DELUXE



Side 1

1. Whisky Improvisation: Episode I

2.

3. Help, I'm A Rock / Transylvania Boogie



Side 2

1. My Boyfriend's Back

2. Bust His Head

3. Tiny Sick

4. "The Purpose Of This Evening…"

5. Whisky Improvisation: Episode II (Part 1)



Side 3

1. Whisky Improvisation: Episode II (Part 2)

2. Status Back Baby

3. Memories Of El Monte

4. Oh, In The Sky

5. Valerie



Side 4

1. "Fun & Merriment"

2. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

3. King Kong - Part 1



Side 5

1. King Kong - Part 2

2. Octandre

3. Whisky Improvisation: Episode III

4. Meow

5. God Bless America

6. Presentation Of Wings

7. Plastic People



Side 6

1. Della's Preamble

2. The Duke - Take 1

3. The Duke - Take 2

4. Khaki Sack



Side 7

1. The Whip

2. Whisky Chouflée



Side 8

1. Brown Shoes Don't Make It

2. Brown Shoes Shuffle



Side 9 - Bonus Vintage Mixes

1. The Whip (FZ Mix)

2. Hungry Freaks, Daddy (FZ Mono Mix)



Side 10

No



2LP - WHISKY A GO GO 1968 HIGHLIGHTS



Side 1

1. Help, I'm A Rock / Transylvania Boogie

2. My Boyfriend's Back

3. Bust His Head

4. Tiny Sick



Side 2

1. "Fun & Merriment"

2. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

3. King Kong



Side 3

1. "The Purpose Of This Evening…"

2. The Duke - Take 2

3. Khaki Sack



Side 4

1. The Whip (FZ Mix)

