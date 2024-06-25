Zedd Unveils New Single "Out Of Time" Featuring Bea Miller



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zedd delivers new single "Out of Time" featuring rising star Bea Miller. Today's release marks the first record from the multi-platinum producer's forthcoming album Telos (out August 30) - his first LP in nearly a decade. "I started writing " Out Of Time " back in 2015, making it the longest time I've ever worked on a song", says Zedd on the writing of the record. "It was and still is one of my favorite compositions I've ever created. I made an intro for my live show based on this chord progression, but was never able to finish it. Bea was the missing piece of the puzzle; her voice added an emotional depth that completed the song. " Out Of Time " really encapsulates the DNA of the Telos album, which is why I chose it to be the song that introduces this new era."On the collaboration, Bea Miller says, "I have been a fan of Zedd's music for so many years, it's truly such an honor to have worked with him on this song. I think it's so special and I'm still pinching myself that I've had the privilege of being a part of this project." "Out of Time" arrives in the wake of Zedd announcing his upcoming Telos tour, which kicks off with the 2-night return of his famed Zedd in the Park taking place on September 6th and 7th in Los Angeles - presented by Insomniac. With only ticket pre-sales, massive demand across the entire North American run prompted numerous sold-out shows and additional dates added for Zedd in the Park in Los Angeles, as well as New York, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, and San Francisco - with Zedd playing four consecutive nights at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. The tour will conclude on October 15th at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with " Clarity " after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on " Clarity " (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, " Stay The Night " (which racked up more than 1.3 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single "Stay" which has amassed over 6.3 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit "The Middle," which earned Zedd is second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 4.7 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of TheYear," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance."Over the course of his legendary career, Zedd has performed sold-out headlining sets across the world at festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, Summer Sonic Japan, Outside Lands, ULTRA and many more. In 2018 he created his own festival, the famed Zedd in the Park, which has sold out every year since its inception ('18, '19, '22) and is now back for the event's fourth edition, the first two-day incarnation of the event.Zedd's impressive discography has made an impact across all areas of entertainment, including sports, and film / TV, with a major highlight in 2022 when he opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions. Since then, he's gone on to perform at NBA All-Star Weekend, NCAA Men's Final Four, Formula 1 Miami & Austin ('22), Las Vegas ('23), Bahrain, and 2022's NFL Super Bowl LVI. That same year, he was the official performer for The74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and made his scripted acting debut in Muppets Mayhem on Disney+. Now, Zedd has sold over 5M+ headlining tickets globally, and racked up over 31.6B streams across all platforms, truly proving himself to be one of the most timeless artists of his generationGrowing up in Maplewood, New Jersey, Bea's mother - a former vinyl DJ - exposed her to thousands of records. At only 25, Bea has garnered more than 2 billion streams to date. In 2020 her viral hit "feel something" captured music lovers everywhere relating to her sense of longing and alienation during an intense global pandemic. Her previous projects include gold-selling single "like that"; three EPs released throughout 2017; and her 2015 debut album, which charted top 10 on the Billboard 200 and featured two gold-selling hit singles. Bea has collaborated with NOTD on the global dance hit "I WANNA KNOW," (amassing over 290 million gobal streams on Spotify to date), and Jeremy Zucker on "comethru." She also teamed up with Jessie Reyez on "FEELS LIKE HOME," 6lack on "it's not u it's me" and UK duo Snakehips' on "NEVER GONNA LIKE YOU."



