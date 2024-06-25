Priscilla Block Unleashes New EP PB2



Last month



Country artist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The platinum-selling singer-songwriter Priscilla Block continues to prove "vanilla ain't me" with the release of her masterful new EP, PB2 via Mercury Nashville. PB2 ushers in a new era for Priscilla and features her current single at country radio, "Good On You" and fan favorite "Hey Jack" alongside three brand new tracks that round out the project from the breakout country star."It's been a while leading up to this next era for me and I'm so excited it's finally here," says Priscilla. "I wanted to drop three songs that showcase three different sides of me as an artist. 'Apartment' is my vulnerable, heart-on-my-sleeve side. 'Bad Guy' is the sassy anthem that I want to dance to all night long in a club. 'Hell Out of a Hometown' is the country girl inside of me that's always evolving. This is the start of an ongoing story so make sure y'all pay close attention. Here's to PB2!"Fans are already loving standout track "Bad Guy," which has been featured in teasers across Priscilla's social media for her millions of highly engaged followers. The powerhouse artist is a co-writer on four of the five tracks, including "Good On You" which has garnered over 14 million streams across platforms as well as gripping country anthem, "Hey Jack." Arriving with the previously released singles, fans will also enjoy brand new songs, "Apartment" and "Hell Out Of A Hometown," which both showcase Block's dynamic, heartfelt songwriting and delivery. While "Hell Out Of A Hometown" is a signature sassy, made to be performed live song, "Apartment" highlights Priscilla's more tender, unguarded side.Alongside the EP, Priscilla released the official lyric videos for "Apartment," "Hell Out Of A Hometown," and " Bad Guy " for fans. Lyric videos for all five of the EP tracks are now available.PB2 TRACK LIST:Good On YouHell Out Of A HometownBad GuyHey JackApartmentLast month Priscilla wrapped her headlining Hey Jack Tour which saw her performing to packed out audiences across North America. Winning over fans wherever she goes, Priscilla performed overseas at C2C Music Festival in the United Kingdom and CMC Rocks Australia. The breakout country star has been hailed as an "Artist to Watch" by a myriad of media including, Amazon Music, American Songwriter, PANDORA, Spotify, CMT, The Boot, MusicRow, HITS, Country Now, Music Mayhem and more. Priscilla has rapidly become one of Nashville's acclaimed truth-tellers with a voice for her generation.Country artist Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting, and catchy melodies. Her honest and up front approach promotes self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed "the Block Party sound". Recognized by the ACMs with a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year and by CMT for Breakthrough Video of the Year as well as Collaborative Video of the Year, Priscilla has commandeered her place in country music with her rabid fan base and unmitigated honesty in songs. Since the release of her fan-favorite track "Just About Over You," the song peaked both the iTunes Country and All-Genre song charts, was named one of The New York Times Best Songs of 2020, reached Top 15 on country radio and garnered Priscilla her first RIAA Platinum Certification. Within the last year, Priscilla also celebrated her first No. 1 on country radio with "You, Me, and Whiskey," a Platinum-certified hit with country star Justin Moore. She's now stepping into a new era with the release of some new music including her latest single "Good On You", which impacted country radio this past April.



