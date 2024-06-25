Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 25/06/2024

Post Malone Teams Up With Blake Shelton For New Single "Pour Me A Drink"

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
291 entries in 23 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
206 entries in 26 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
159 entries in 25 charts
Lunch
Billie Eilish
97 entries in 24 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
177 entries in 2 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
240 entries in 16 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
589 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
468 entries in 26 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
210 entries in 16 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
215 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
263 entries in 25 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
238 entries in 22 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
342 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
657 entries in 20 charts
Post Malone Teams Up With Blake Shelton For New Single "Pour Me A Drink"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Post Malone shared a new single entitled "Pour Me A Drink" featuring Blake Shelton out now via Mercury Records/REPUBLIC. The two recently connected at CMA Fest where they debuted the track to the sold-out Nissan Stadium crowd. The performance will air as a part of the CMA Fest special June 25th on ABC.
Additionally, Post announced that his debut country album will be entitled F-1 Trillion and is set to be released August 16th.

Meanwhile, Post's record-breaking mega-smash "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the charts and the conversation. Upon release, it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020." It became Post's sixth #1 and Wallen's second #1. It has clinched the #1 spot on the Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks, emerging as "the longest running number one song of 2024." Not to mention, it took flight as "the first single to debut at #1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and hold the top on each chart for three weeks to follow." Toppling the Billboard Global 200 chart as well, it has already gathered over 1 billion streams.

"I Had Some Help" arrived on the heels of Post and Wallen's landmark sets at Stagecoach Festival 2024 in Indio, CA. On Saturday, Post performed his first ever Stagecoach set with a lineup of country covers and welcomed superstar guests Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam during the standout performance. On Sunday, Post joined Wallen on stage for the live debut of "I Had Some Help" in front of the sold out crowd.

A 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with the 17x-platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY Award nod in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-platinum lead single "Circles" seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (2x Diamond), "I Fall Apart" (Diamond), "Psycho" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (Diamond), "White Iverson" (Diamond), "Better Now" (Diamond), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn't stop.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0054059 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0051610469818115 secs