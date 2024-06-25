Chance The Rapper Is Ready To Step Outside With Bold New Single/Music Video "Stars Out"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chance the Rapper, the renowned Grammy Award-winning artist known for his innovative and independent approach to music and storytelling, drops new music video "Stars Out." The track showcases Chance's distinctive lyrical prowess and his unyielding authenticity. Both the music video and the lyrics of "Stars Out" depict Chance stepping into his own, flexing his signature style and delivering a powerful performance that underscores his status as a leading figure in the rap scene.Last month, Chance released a DJ Premier-produced single " Together " alongside a self-directed visual. The soul-stirring track both celebrates the Chicago home-front, while also presenting a rallying cry to protect it. The music video centers on lyrics of reminiscence and pride, against a backdrop of vintage personal home video and archival footage from community-led political movements through history. Housing Justice, displacement, and gentrification are alluded to throughout the record and Chance explicitly calls for a community benefits agreement from former President Barack Obama in the development of the new Presidential Library in the residential neighborhood of South Shore in Chicago, Il.Chance has been carefully curating all aspects of his Star Line project, alongside its interdisciplinary companion, Star Line Gallery. This unique project seamlessly blends the realms of art, music, and cinematography, presenting a collection of collaborative works with esteemed fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of 'album art' and are compelling conversations and meditations on Black life. Star Line Gallery works "Child of God" (collaboration with Gabonese artist and painter Naïla Opiangah), "A Bar About A Bar" (collaboration with Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington and filmmaker Troy Gueno), "The Highs & The Lows" feat. Joey Bada$$ (collaboration with Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga), and "YAH Know" (collaboration with Chicago-based visual artist Mía Lee) have been showcased at art institutions around the world including Expo Chicago, Art Basel, Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Art Institute of Chicago, and Los Angeles' Museum Of Contemporary Art (MOCA).



