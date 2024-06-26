The Rolling Stones Bring Their Iconic Music To Roblox, In Partnership With Universal Music Group And Supersocial



The Rolling Stones' virtual experience in Beat Galaxy is now available on Roblox. To immerse yourself please visit Beat Galaxy. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The iconic rock band debuts in Beat Galaxy, a virtual music epicenter, to reimagine timeless classics for younger generations.The Rolling Stones, Grammy-winning rock band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, are set to debut in Beat Galaxy, an immersive music hub on Roblox, a global platform for communication and connection. Created by Universal Music Group (UMG) in partnership with Supersocial, pioneer of virtual world development, Beat Galaxy reimagines music discovery and fan engagement for the digital age.The immersive setting will offer users a unique and interactive way to connect with the band's beloved music, while engaging with other like-minded fans. The Rolling Stones' takeover in Beat Galaxy aims to bridge the gap between rock music legends and younger generations, featuring experiences and gameplay surrounding the band's greatest hits, exclusive virtual merchandise and premium avatar items."Bringing our music to the virtual world of Beat Galaxy is an innovative way to connect with our new and existing fans," said The Rolling Stones.Beat Galaxy on Roblox is architected to become a virtual epicenter for a wide range of UMG labels and artist integrations. The Rolling Stones' takeover will transform the ever-changing virtual world into an immersive experience that embodies the iconic art, styles, and influences from the band's illustrious career. Users will be able to play a track-runner game featuring the band's famous hits, compete for prizes and visit a 24/7 virtual club and social hub."At Universal Music Group, it is our mission to constantly innovate music discovery and re-discovery, while presenting unique opportunities to our artists. The Rolling Stones' entrance to Beat Galaxy is a testament to our inventive approach toward music engagement," said Alvaro Velilla, Senior Vice President, New Business at UMG. "We're excited to reimagine the band's work through this activation and inspire other artists and labels to explore the potential of virtual spaces for music and fans."The integration not only celebrates the band's rich history, but shapes the future of music discovery and fan interaction. Since launching in December of 2023, Beat Galaxy has become a landmark experience across genres, allowing artists to leverage their IP in new and innovative ways. Supersocial, the developer of Beat Galaxy, worked directly with artists such as YUNGBLUD and Mae Stephens to effectively bring their brands to life in a virtual setting. The Rolling Stones' takeover builds on the previous success of artist integrations, which have collectively garnered over 84 million impressions from immersive ads on Roblox and 500,000 unique visitors."We are thrilled to bring one of the most storied rock bands of all time to Roblox. This collaboration not only highlights the versatility of Beat Galaxy, but the continued impact the virtual experience is making for artists, both new and world famous," said Yonatan Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO of Supersocial. "With the ongoing success of Beat Galaxy, we continue to underscore that artists can engage with fans in new and meaningful ways in the metaverse."The Rolling Stones' virtual experience in Beat Galaxy is now available on Roblox. To immerse yourself please visit Beat Galaxy.



