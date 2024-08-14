Top40-Charts.com
Pop / Rock 14 August, 2024

Bodvar Rose And DJ Furkan Sert Unite Music And Rose With Hit Song 'Bodvar'

Bodvar Rose And DJ Furkan Sert Unite Music And Rose With Hit Song 'Bodvar'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bodvár Rosé, the renowned producer of premium rosé wines, proudly celebrates a significant milestone with Turkish producer and DJ Furkan Sert for their hit song "Bodvár." Since its release, the sophisticated dance track has amassed over three million streams on Spotify, becoming a viral sensation globally. This unique partnership, initiated a year ago, has merged the worlds of music and wine, reflecting Bodvár Rosé's mission to create unforgettable experiences and promote a lifestyle of elegance, joy, and togetherness.

"Bodvár Rosé is synonymous with the modern art of living well," said Bodvár Hafström, Founder of Bodvár Rosé. "Our mission is to create moments of joy and connection, whether it's through sharing a bottle of our premium rosé or enjoying the harmonious blend of music and wine. Our collaboration with Furkan has amplified this mission, resonating with audiences who appreciate the finer things in life."

Bodvár Rosé, which just announced the launch of their first non-alcoholic rosé, Bodvár No. 0, continues to break new ground in the industry. This latest collaboration has expanded the brand's global reach, connecting with music lovers worldwide and enriching the Bodvár Rosé experience. The company continues to solidify its position as a leader in the luxury wine market and a pioneer in innovative brand partnerships.

The work with Furkan Sert, celebrated for his distinctive blend of Deep House, Indie Dance, and Oriental House, naturally aligns with Bodvár Rosé's mission and has allowed the brand to extend its reach beyond the vineyards into beach clubs in Europe and beyond.
"Working with Bodvár Rosé has been an inspiring journey," said Sert. "Their dedication to crafting beautiful moments through their rosés perfectly complements my music. Together, we've created something special that celebrates the art of living and enjoying life to the fullest."

Founded in 2007 in the sun-drenched vineyards of Provence, Bodvár Rosé is a distinguished producer of premium rosé wines. With a dedication to quality and elegance, our award-winning rosés are celebrated for their crisp, fresh flavors and ability to bring the essence of the French Riviera to any occasion. Each bottle is crafted to capture the joy and romance of southern France, making every sip an invitation to experience the luxury and beauty of a Bodvár moment. Join us in celebrating life's pleasures at selected restaurants, hotels, and retailers worldwide. Discover more about Bodvár Rosé and our commitment to creating memories at www.bodvarrose.com.






