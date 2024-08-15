Top40-Charts.com
RnB 15 August, 2024

Davi The Mavi Set To Debut Groundbreaking Single "That Night" On August 30, 2024

Davi The Mavi Set To Debut Groundbreaking Single "That Night" On August 30, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mystery Records is thrilled to announce the debut single "That Night", from their newest artist, Davi The Mavi. On Friday, 30 August 2024, Davi will officially release "That Night," a self-produced track that showcases his unique talent and vision. At just 14 years old, Davi The Mavi is set to make waves in the rap industry, blending melodic trap, hip-hop, and experimental beats into a sound that defies his age and rivals the industry's best.

Born Davi Hines-Kaan on 5 September 2009 in Birmingham, UK, Davi has been immersed in music from a young age. Influenced by artists such as Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, and Kanye West, Davi's music captures the essence of modern youth culture while offering a fresh perspective that is uniquely his own.

"That Night" is a hypnotic journey through the highs and lows of teenage emotions, with introspective lyrics and infectious rhythms that stay with the listener long after the song ends. The track is not just a debut but a statement—a declaration that Davi The Mavi is a name to remember.
Contact:

Davi The Mavi is a 14-year-old British rapper, singer, and producer from Birmingham, UK, making his mark with a genre-blending sound that merges melodic trap, hip-hop, and experimental beats. Inspired by artists like Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Future, Davi's music reflects his multicultural roots and a maturity beyond his years. Having started remixing tracks at just six years old, he's poised to become a major force in modern rap. His debut single, "That Night," showcases his ability to create compelling music entirely on his own, setting the stage for his rise in the industry.
mysteryrecords.co.uk
davithemavi.com
www.instagram.com/davithemavi
www.facebook.com/davithemavi
twitter.com/davithemavi
tiktok.com/@davithemavi
youtube.com/@davithemavi






