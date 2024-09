Austin Williams Destroys Cars, Windows & More In New Video!

Directed by Luke Lowder and West Webb (Chase Matthew, Colin Stough), the "Broken Things Break Things" video was filmed at Rawls & Son Auto Repair in Williams' hometown of Springfield, TN, located just 30 miles from downtown Nashville. With the song's powerful message about the cycle of brokenness, Williams' new video delivers a physical interpretation of how brokenness ruins relationships with eye-popping destruction of vehicles, windows and more.



^supporting Chase Matthew. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music breakout Austin Williams has amassed 101M cumulative streams, made his Grand Ole Opry debut last week and shared his new 'Broken Things Break Things' EP last month (7.26). Today Williams shares the official music video for his new EP's title track.Directed by Luke Lowder and West Webb (Chase Matthew, Colin Stough), the "Broken Things Break Things" video was filmed at Rawls & Son Auto Repair in Williams' hometown of Springfield, TN, located just 30 miles from downtown Nashville. With the song's powerful message about the cycle of brokenness, Williams' new video delivers a physical interpretation of how brokenness ruins relationships with eye-popping destruction of vehicles, windows and more.Williams' unique blend of country, hip-hop and rock has earned praise from Billboard, GRAMMY.com, PEOPLE and more. Fans can hear "Broken Things Break Things" and more songs from his new EP on his first-ever headline tour, which kicks off on Sept. 5 in Peoria, IL and includes stops in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and more. For more information, visit austinwilliamsmusic.com.Austin Williams Tour Dates:Thurs., Sept. 5 | Crusens | West Peoria, ILFri., Sept. 6 | 7th Street Entry | Minneapolis, MNSat., Sept. 7 | Barnato | Omaha, NEThurs., Sept. 19 | Joe's On Weed Street | Chicago, IL*Fri., Sept. 20 | Hi-Fi Indy | Indianapolis, IN*Sat., Sept. 21 | Old Rock House | St. Louis, MO*Thurs., Oct. 3 | Paper Tiger | San Antonio, TX*Fri., Oct. 4 | House Of Blues Dallas Cambridge Room | Dallas, TX*Sat., Oct. 5 | House of Blues Bronze Peacock | Houston, TX*Fri., Oct. 11 | Exit/In | Nashville, TNFri., Oct. 18 | Eddie's Attic | Decatur, GAWed., Nov. 6 | Sanctuary Events Center | Fargo, ND^Thurs., Nov. 7 | The Pub Station | Billings, MT^Fri., Nov. 8 | The Gaslight Social | Casper, WY^Tues., Nov. 12 | Commodore Ballroom | Vancouver, BC^Thurs., Nov. 14 | Knitting Factory | Spokane, WA^Fri., Nov. 15 | The Palace Theatre | Calgary, AB^Sat., Nov. 16 | Midway Music Hall | Edmonton, AB^Mon., Nov. 18 | The Park Theatre | Winnipeg, MB^Thurs., Nov. 21 | The Opera House | Toronto, ON^Fri., Nov. 22 | London Music Hall | London, ON^Sat., Nov. 23 | Le Studio TD | Montreal, QC^*co-headlining with Hayden Coffman^supporting Chase Matthew.