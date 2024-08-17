Top40-Charts.com
Annie Minogue Band Unveils Brand New Single "NOW!"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Annie Minogue Band is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single, "NOW!", a politically charged anthem that serves as a call to action for today's critical issues, on Thursday, August 15th! With a sound reminiscent of the iconic Fleetwood Mac, this impactful track blends classic rock influences with contemporary urgency.

"NOW!" is more than just a song; it is a bold statement addressing the essence of today's most pressing issues. The lyrics of "NOW!" reflect themes of social justice, environmental concerns, and the collective struggles and aspirations of our generation. The track's compelling message is brought to life through a blend of emotive storytelling, vivid imagery, and dynamic musical arrangements.

The Annie Minogue Band continues to carve out their unique space in the music industry, and "NOW!" stands as a testament to their ability to blend musical talent with a poignant and timely message. With its thought-provoking lyrics and powerful sound, "NOW!" is poised to become an anthem for those seeking change and inspiration in today's world.

The Annie Minogue Band delivers an electrifying blend of rock, pop, and blues, reminiscent of rock's greatest icons. The lineup includes Nick Saya (Drums), Nunzio Signore (Guitar & Vocals), Brian Karp (Bass), Rob Clores (Keyboards), and Annie Minogue (Vocals), and they never fail to excite audiences.

The band has toured extensively, sharing the stage with such iconic artists as Blues Traveler, The Smithereens, David Lee Roth, Chris Whitley, Soul Asylum, Black Eyed Peas and numerous others. Having garnered acclaim and praise from some of today's top music supervisors and program directors, AMB's music has enjoyed substantial media time. Their music has been featured on film, TV, and radio such as: Lifetime Television, Sony Television, MSNBC, MTV, CBS, CW, WB, "Dawson's Creek", "Strong Medicine", regional radio stations and the independent feature film "Out of the Black."






