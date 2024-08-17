Coco Jones Releases New Single "Sweep It Up"



The GRAMMY-Award Winning powerhouse singer/songwriter and multi-hyphenate actress Coco Jones releases her highly anticipated second single "Sweep It Up" via High Standardz/ Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music Canada. The ear-popping, anthemic track comes on the heels of Jones's first single "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," which was released this past May.

These two singles set the stage for the release of Coco's anxiously-awaited new full length album, coming soon.

"Sweep It Up" serves as a warning to those playing with others' hearts, that if they can't figure out what they want in time then somebody else may swoop in and steal it from them. Of the release, Coco says, "I am so excited to give the world an uptempo R&B bop… I've been waiting on this for awhile". "Sweep It Up" was written by Courtney Jones, Lazaro Camejo, & Leon Thomas and produced by London On Da Track, Ray Keys, Jeremy "J Dot" Jones, & Cash Money AP.

Most recently Jones performed on this year's BET Awards as part of the Usher tribute, delivering a soulful rendition of his hit single "There Goes My Baby."

Just last week she was also nominated for her first ever MTV VMA Award for MTV Push Performance of the Year for her breakout single "ICU."

Coco Jones has skyrocketed to superstar status, receiving five Grammy Award® nominations this past year and taking home a Grammy Award for her platinum-certified hit "ICU," which won for "Best R&B Performance." In 2023, Coco took home Best New Artist honors at the BET Awards, The Soul Train Awards and the NAACP Image Awards. She was selected for MTV Push, BET Amplified, YouTube Music's Black Voices '23, Spotify's '23 R&B Artists to Watch, Pandora's '23 Artist to Watch, Apple Music's Future 40, and Essence's 35 Under 35: Young, Black, & Amazing. She is also a renowned actress and can be seen starring in Peacock's hit series "Bel Air," which is currently airing its third season on the streaming platform.




