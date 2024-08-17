Don Henley Building The Perfect Beast 40th Anniversary, 2-LP Edition And Newly Remastered Digital Version Will Be Released On October 4, 2024





TRACKLISTING:



SIDE ONE

THE BOYS OF SUMMER

YOU CAN'T MAKE LOVE

MAN WITH A MISSION



SIDE TWO

YOU'RE NOT DRINKING ENOUGH

NOT ENOUGH LOVE IN THE WORLD

BUILDING THE PERFECT BEAST



SIDE THREE

ALL SHE WANTS TO DO IS DANCE

A MONTH OF SUNDAYS



SIDE FOUR

SUNSET GRILL

DRIVIN' WITH YOUR EYES CLOSED

LAND OF THE LIVING



EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday,

Saturday,

Friday,

Saturday,

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the Eagles' gear up for their highly anticipated Sphere residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, UMe announced today that it will release a 40th Anniversary vinyl edition of Don Henley's triple-platinum BUILDING THE PERFECT BEAST album on October 4th.BUILDING THE PERFECT BEAST will be available as a 2-LP set for the first time, remastered from the original analog tapes and pressed on 180-gram vinyl. The album features the hit singles "The Boys of Summer," "All She Wants to Do Is Dance," "Sunset Grill," and "Not Enough Love in the World." The new 2-LP release will also feature the vinyl debut of the album's complete track list, as "A Month Of Sundays" was only available previously on the CD, cassette, and digital versions.A newly remastered digital version of the album will be available on the same date for streaming and download. The remastered " The Boys Of Summer " is available today digitally.In addition to featuring four hit singles, Building The Perfect Beast garnered five GRAMMY nominations and won the award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male for "The Boys Of Summer." Don Henley was the biggest winner of the 1985 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home four Moonmen, including Video of the Year for"The Boys of Summer," which was also the year's most nominated video.Best known as co-founder of the legendary rock band, the Eagles, as well as an influential solo artist, Don Henley has maintained an extraordinary commitment to music and various philanthropic efforts throughout his career, including a dedication to environmental issues and artists' rights.Raised in a small East Texas town, Henley was drawn to the sounds of exotic music broadcast from distant radio stations in New Orleans, Nashville, and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. These stations introduced him to the blues, bluegrass, gospel, jazz, and rock and roll, paving the way for his future as an artist.As a solo artist and member of the Eagles, Don Henley has received countless accolades, numerous gold and platinum records, and performed sold-out concert tours worldwide. A highly-respected musical artist, Henley launched his solo career in 1982 with his debut album, I Can't Stand Still, featuring the hit single "Dirty Laundry." 1984's Building The Perfect Beast followed, and the artist's track record continued unabated with 1989's The End Of The Innocence, which yielded three more hits, including the title track, and brought Henley another Best Rock Vocal GRAMMY Award. Henley is a founding member, drummer, vocalist, and songwriter of the Eagles. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and continues to perform sold-out concerts all over the world.Formed in 1971, the Eagles pioneered a uniquely American musical style, blending elements of country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop. Since then, it has become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. Despite today's fractured rock 'n' roll landscape, the Eagles retain a timeless appeal that transcends both generations and genres, solidifying the band's status as a musical icon.The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scoring six #1 albums and five chart-topping singles. They have earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 stands as the best-selling album in history (certified 38-times platinum), while Hotel California ranks as the third best-selling U.S. album in history (certified 26-times platinum). Check Eagles.com for full band and tour information.TRACKLISTING:SIDE ONETHE BOYS OF SUMMERYOU CAN'T MAKE LOVEMAN WITH A MISSIONSIDE TWOYOU'RE NOT DRINKING ENOUGHNOT ENOUGH LOVE IN THE WORLDBUILDING THE PERFECT BEASTSIDE THREEALL SHE WANTS TO DO IS DANCEA MONTH OF SUNDAYSSIDE FOURSUNSET GRILLDRIVIN' WITH YOUR EYES CLOSEDLAND OF THE LIVINGEAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:Friday, September 20Saturday, September 21Friday, September 27Saturday, September 28Friday, October 11Saturday, October 12Friday, October 18Saturday, October 19Friday, November 1Saturday, November 2Friday, November 8Saturday, November 9Friday, December 6Saturday, December 7Friday, December 13Saturday, December 14Friday, January 17Saturday, January 18Friday, January 24Saturday, January 25



