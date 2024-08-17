Chance The Rapper & Joey Purp Reignite Summer Vibes With "Bad Boys II" Single + Music Video Drop





Chance has been carefully curating all aspects of his Star Line project, alongside its interdisciplinary companion, Star Line Gallery. This unique project seamlessly blends the realms of art, music, and cinematography, presenting a collection of collaborative works with esteemed fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of 'album art' and are compelling conversations and meditations on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chance the Rapper drops a new single "Bad Boys II," featuring fellow Chicago artist Joey Purp. The single drops alongside a vibrant music video that perfectly captures the essence of summer and nods to the beloved Bad Boys films franchise, starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, echoing the same dynamic of fearless camaraderie and bold attitude. Chance and Purp take to the streets of Chicago in a sleek convertible, the top down as they cruise through the city under the sun. With Chance behind the wheel, the two exude a carefree and confident energy. The video reflects the song's upbeat vibes, highlighting the duo's swag as they deliver their verses with effortless cool.Earlier this morning, Chance the Rapper performed live for a packed audience at the Citi Summer Concert Series on TODAY. Live from Rockefeller Plaza, Chance treated his fans to a 4-song performance that included "Together," "YAH Know," "Stars Out" -- newer singles from his Star Line project -- and 2014's hit "Sunday Candy."As Chance expands the scope of Star Line, he's been engaging fans through a series of immersive, multi-sensory art experiences called Writings on the Wall: a Star Line listening experience. These intimate gatherings offer fans a personal experience with the Star Line project. Attendees can view physical artworks up close, watch music videos, listen to unreleased music, and engage in conversations with Chance about how the different mediums resonate with them. To encourage full presence, phones are not allowed, and fans are given notebooks to jot down thoughts and questions for the live Q&A with Chance. Subwoofers shake the floors, letting attendees physically feel the music, while each receives headphones and oversized bean bags for a private listening experience. Lyrics and videos are projected on the walls, enhancing the immersive atmosphere.Following the success of events in Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Washington DC, Chance is bringing Writings on the Wall: a Star Line listening experience to New York this evening.Next Friday, August 23, fans can catch Chance live at a rare summer festival appearance. Titled "A Star Line Sing-A-Long," this headline performance will take place at the Minnesota State Fair in Saint Paul, MN, where Chance will showcase plenty of his new songs. For more information on the latest events, stay tuned towww.instagram.com/chancetherapper and https://chancestuff.comChance has been carefully curating all aspects of his Star Line project, alongside its interdisciplinary companion, Star Line Gallery. This unique project seamlessly blends the realms of art, music, and cinematography, presenting a collection of collaborative works with esteemed fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of 'album art' and are compelling conversations and meditations on Black life. Star Line Gallery works "Child of God" (collaboration with Gabonese artist and painter Naïla Opiangah), "A Bar About A Bar" (collaboration with Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington and filmmaker Troy Gueno), "The Highs & The Lows" feat. Joey Bada$$ (collaboration with Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga), and "YAH Know" (collaboration with Chicago-based visual artist Mía Lee) have been showcased at art institutions around the world including Expo Chicago, Art Basel, Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Art Institute of Chicago, and Los Angeles' Museum Of Contemporary Art (MOCA).



