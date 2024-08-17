Jazz Standout Jumaane Smith Releases Deeply Resonant New Album Come On Home, Out Today



Jumaane Smith's journey from the hallowed halls of Juilliard to the world's grandest stages is a monument to his unparalleled talent and resolute dedication to his craft. As a product of the inaugural class of Juilliard's Jazz Studies program, where he was mentored by the legendary Wynton Marsalis, Smith honed his skills and developed a profound understanding of jazz tradition and innovation. Since then, his career has been nothing short of extraordinary. From collaborating with







Nov 10, 2024 - South Jazz Club - Philadelphia, PA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Renowned jazz trumpeter and vocalist Jumaane Smith, known for his collaborations with legends such as Quincy Jones, Aretha Franklin, and Stevie Wonder, is thrilled to release his new album Come On Home, available today across all major streaming platforms. This album marks a significant milestone in Smith's illustrious career, blending deeply personal narratives with the rich, timeless sounds of jazz, blues, and contemporary soul, and showcasing his evolution as an artist. Come On Home features a mix of original compositions and new arrangements of beloved classics, with influences ranging from Ray Charles to Louis Armstrong. Read more about the album in an interview with WBGO: https://www.wbgo.org/show/wbgo-journal/2024-08-15/trumpeter-vocalist-composer-and-survivor-jumaane-smith-digs-deep-with-his-new-album-come-on-home"This album is the culmination of my life's journey so far," says Smith. "Each track reflects a piece of my heart and soul, echoing the highs and lows, the triumphs and trials that have shaped me. Come On Home is more than just music—it's a homecoming to the essence of who I am."Jumaane Smith's own experiences of overcoming adversity, including early trauma and the challenges of his upbringing. The album serves as a cathartic expression of his innermost thoughts and emotions, offering listeners a glimpse into his soul. For Smith, creating Come On Home was a process of self-discovery and healing—a means of confronting past hardships while embracing the joy and refuge found in music. With each track, Smith channels a raw and authentic energy where vulnerability meets strength, and every note resonates with profound meaning. Ultimately, Come On Home symbolizes not only a musical homecoming for Smith, but also a statement to the power of art.Earlier this week, Jumaane Smith appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sitting in on trumpet with The Roots as a band guest. In June, Smith and his quartet headlined a sold-out run of shows at the renowned Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, allowing audiences to experience his captivating live performances and storytelling. Fans can look forward to another unforgettable evening as Jumaane is set to perform at Dizzy's Club at Lincoln Center on September 25.Jumaane Smith's journey from the hallowed halls of Juilliard to the world's grandest stages is a monument to his unparalleled talent and resolute dedication to his craft. As a product of the inaugural class of Juilliard's Jazz Studies program, where he was mentored by the legendary Wynton Marsalis, Smith honed his skills and developed a profound understanding of jazz tradition and innovation. Since then, his career has been nothing short of extraordinary. From collaborating with Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, and Aretha Franklin to sharing the spotlight with pop sensations like the Jonas Brothers, Smith has effortlessly navigated diverse musical landscapes while staying true to his jazz roots. His remarkable 18-year tenure as lead trumpeter and vocalist with Michael Bublé not only showcased his virtuosity, but also solidified his status as one of the most sought-after musicians in the industry. Jumaane Smith was recently tapped to contribute to WNYC's 2024 Public Song Project by covering the classic "St. James Infirmary." This project, which aims to celebrate the diverse musical heritage of New York City, invites artists to reinterpret iconic songs with their unique style. Smith's rendition of "St. James Infirmary," which is also featured on Come On Home, brings his distinct blend of jazz, blues, and soul to the forefront, offering a fresh take on the timeless piece. Take a listen here: https://publicsongproject.bandcamp.com/track/st-james-infirmaryCome On Home TracklistI KnowCome On HomeChiefI'm GoneSt. James InfirmaryToo Little, Too LateThe Other Side Of MeJealousAbove The CloudsWang Dang DoodleYou Are So BeautifulTour DatesAug 28, 2024 - UAE Amphitheatre - Wilmington, DESep 16, 2024 - Jazz Alley - Seattle, WASep 25, 2024 - Dizzy's Jazz at Lincoln Center - New York, NYSep 27, 2024 - Uncle Cheef - Brewster, NYSep 28, 2024 - Uncle Cheef - Brewster, NYNov 8, 2024 - South Jazz Club - Philadelphia, PANov 9, 2024 - South Jazz Club - Philadelphia, PANov 10, 2024 - South Jazz Club - Philadelphia, PA



