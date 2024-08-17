Top40-Charts.com
Alternative 17 August, 2024

Lauren Daigle Releases 'Sessions' Live Album

Lauren Daigle Releases 'Sessions' Live Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two-time GRAMMY Award Winner and multi-platinum selling performing artist Lauren Daigle has released her much anticipated live album, Sessions. Recorded in front of a limited audience, the 8-tracks highlight the beauty in the songcraft and purity of Daigle vocal prowess. Sessions is now available on a numbered limited-edition vinyl variant in addition to digital platforms.

Sessions marks the debut release of the recordings captured at SiriusXM, which were previously only heard during the original performances. The Apple Music performances will now be available for the first time across all streaming platforms. Sessions includes her rendition of Joe Cocker's "You Are So Beautiful," two new versions of her recently Gold Certified hit "Thank God I Do," her current radio single, "Be Okay" and the first new recording of her 6x Platinum smash "You Say."

Daigle recently wrapped the long-awaited European Leg of The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour including sold out performances in London, Manchester, and Amsterdam. The tour made its debut in the US on July 29th in Columbus, OH and will include stops in Amphitheaters across the states including Brandon, MS, Colorado Springs, CO, and Santa Barbara, CA before wrapping September 5th in Honolulu, HI. The tour will include additional dates throughout Australia and New Zealand later this year. The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour features many of Daigle's #1s including her groundbreaking 6x Platinum smash "You Say," 2x Platinum hit "Rescue," "Look Up Child," her latest No.1 and Gold Certified GRAMMY Nominated "Thank God I Do."

Lauren Daigle is a two-time Grammy, seven-time Billboard Music, four-time American Music, and twelve-time GMA Dove Music Award winner. Since the release of her GRAMMY Award-winning, 2x platinum-certified 2018 album Look Up Child, which included the 6x platinum-certified hit "You Say," Daigle has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts. When Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, Daigle became the first female artist in history to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard's Pop and Christian Album charts. Her recent GRAMMY Nominated and Mike Elizondo-produced, 23-song, self-titled album's debut single, "Thank God I Do," gave Daigle her 6th Billboard No. 1 and was recently certified Gold. She's garnered over a billion streams and wowed crowds for years with sold-out US and international tours. Daigle continues to cement her status as a modern vocal powerhouse with a huge global fanbase.






