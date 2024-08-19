Top40-Charts.com
Nikka Costa Releases 'Dirty Disco,' First Album In 6 Years, Plus New Tour!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The LA-based soul and funk singer Nikka Costa has released her highly anticipated album Dirty Disco. The album was recorded with and produced by Justin Stanley (Prince, Jamie Lidell, Beck, etc.). Along with the talents of versatile musicians such as Brandon Coleman (Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Donald Glover, Flying Lotus), Greg Phillinganes (Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Kaveh Rastegar (John Legend, Beck), Nikka Costa brings you into her Dirty Disco world.
Tickets to her live tour are on sale now. East coast dates will be announced next week.

Nikka proudly and joyfully elaborates: "This new album is a reflection of my current headspace and my desire to counteract all the heaviness in the world at the moment with some JOY!

I know I need it and figured we all do sometimes. It's up, it's dancy, it's happy, it's funky, it's positive and it's not taking itself too seriously which is how I want to feel most days!

Art is such a powerful tool for healing whether it's facing the storms or finding some release when in the midst of them and I hope this album can let some light and FUNK into someone's day when they need it. Energy dictates the feeling, what you put out there multiplies."

Leading up to the album release, she shared "It's Just Love" "a song about being able to love who you want and everyone else should just mind their own damn business. Period." as well as the title track "Dirty Disco", "Keep It High" and the energetic single "Dance 'N Forget".

She adds that ""Dance 'N Forget" is about that feeling you get when you're just DONE and wanna hang with your friends and forget everything. It's lights out, shoes off, people you love, music loud, no worries, all fun, zero %$#ucks! "Amnesia, give me a dose of it so I can care less. Something to turn off my mind." Known for her powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence, and diverse musical influences, Nikka Costa returns from a six-year musical career break with future-forward disco-inspired sounds.

Each performance offers a glimpse into Nikka Costa's immense talent and charismatic stage presence with previous support shows for Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Coldplay, Pink, etc. She's excited to play new live dates to celebrate Dirty Disco in September.

Nikka Costa live dates:
Fri 9.20 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
Sat 9.21 - Bishop, CA @ Millpond Music Festival
Sun 9.22 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
Wed 9.25 - Tacoma, WA @ Elk's Temple
Thu 9.26 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
Sun 9.29 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego
Mon 9.30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
more dates to be announced






