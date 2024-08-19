Devon Allman Releases New Album 'Miami Moon' Ft. George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, & More





Miami Moon was recorded on 2" analog tape at the historic Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida (the studio where Layla & Eat a Peach were born) and was produced by Grammy-winning producer Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, Chris "Kingfish" Ingram.)



With Miami Moon, Allman has created what Tom Hambridge calls a masterpiece.

"Making the Miami Moon record with these legendary musicians has been a high point of my career. They brought these songs to life with their masterful playing and timeless feels. As for the approach, a couple things were different this time: First, writing the songs on bass guitar was a first for me and allowed the grooves to be the main focus. Also, letting go of some previous, limiting thought processes allowed some of my other influences to enter the chat for the first time such as Curtis Mayfield, Sade, The Cure, Steely Dan…among others. I believe you can hear some flourishes of those true loves on this album. Additionally, recording in the same hallowed halls where Dad made the Eat a Peach record and where Uncle Duane and



The album sounds like the past and the future colliding under neon pink Miami skies...funky, fresh, and soulful. Allman will be touring worldwide all year in support of the new album with his high energy 6 piece band, the Devon Allman Project.



DEVON ALLMAN ON TOUR:

Devon Allman Project:

October 12 @ The Tracy Performing Arts Center

November 11 @ Colos-Saal | Aschaffenburg, Germany

November 12 @ Jazzhaus | Freiburg, Germany

November 15 @ Stadtgarten | Cologne, Germany

November 16 @ Šumperk | Czech Republic



The Allman Betts Family Revival:

Nov 30 @ The Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL

Dec 1 @

Dec 3 @ The Palace Theatre | Greensburg, PA

Dec 4 @ Kleinhans

Dec 5 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston, MA

Dec 6 @ Capitol Theater | Port Chester, NY

Dec 7 @ The Beacon Theater | New York, NY

Dec 9 @ Capital One Hall | Tysons, VA

Dec 11 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL

Dec 12 @ Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

Dec 13 @ Norton Center for the Arts | Danville, KY

Dec 14 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO

Dec 15 @ Uptown Theater | Kansas City, MO

Dec 16 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Dec 17 @ Moore Theatre | Seattle, WA

Dec 18 @ Paramount Theatre | Denver, CO

Dec 20 @ Grand

