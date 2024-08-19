Top40-Charts.com
Rock 19 August, 2024

Devon Allman Releases New Album 'Miami Moon' Ft. George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, & More

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
348 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
275 entries in 23 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
233 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
448 entries in 26 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
221 entries in 20 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
237 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
192 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
332 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Eminem
227 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
378 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
666 entries in 27 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
406 entries in 22 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
183 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
249 entries in 18 charts
Devon Allman Releases New Album 'Miami Moon' Ft. George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, & More
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Devon Allman, is thrilled to unleash Miami Moon, Allman's first solo LP in 8 years is out everywhere now via his own, Create Records. For the album, Allman put together one of the finest studio bands in recent history featuring George Porter JR. (The Meters) on bass, Ivan Neville (Keith Richards, Dumpstaphunk) on keyboards, Adam Deitch (Lettuce) on drums, Karl Denson (The Rolling Stones) on saxophone, and Jackson Stokes on guitar.

Miami Moon was recorded on 2" analog tape at the historic Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida (the studio where Layla & Eat a Peach were born) and was produced by Grammy-winning producer Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, Chris "Kingfish" Ingram.)

With Miami Moon, Allman has created what Tom Hambridge calls a masterpiece.
"Making the Miami Moon record with these legendary musicians has been a high point of my career. They brought these songs to life with their masterful playing and timeless feels. As for the approach, a couple things were different this time: First, writing the songs on bass guitar was a first for me and allowed the grooves to be the main focus. Also, letting go of some previous, limiting thought processes allowed some of my other influences to enter the chat for the first time such as Curtis Mayfield, Sade, The Cure, Steely Dan…among others. I believe you can hear some flourishes of those true loves on this album. Additionally, recording in the same hallowed halls where Dad made the Eat a Peach record and where Uncle Duane and Eric Clapton recorded the Layla record, made for a very special setting for us all to work in. We kept it fun and we kept it funky…..we ordered Cuban food, watched the NBA and jammed in a circle for days. In a world where you can make records in the basement or your bedroom, I'm so grateful to have done this record in a classic manner." - Devon Allman

The album sounds like the past and the future colliding under neon pink Miami skies...funky, fresh, and soulful. Allman will be touring worldwide all year in support of the new album with his high energy 6 piece band, the Devon Allman Project.

DEVON ALLMAN ON TOUR:
Devon Allman Project:
October 12 @ The Tracy Performing Arts Center
November 11 @ Colos-Saal | Aschaffenburg, Germany
November 12 @ Jazzhaus | Freiburg, Germany
November 15 @ Stadtgarten | Cologne, Germany
November 16 @ Šumperk | Czech Republic

The Allman Betts Family Revival:
Nov 30 @ The Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL
Dec 1 @ State Theatre | Minneapolis, MN
Dec 3 @ The Palace Theatre | Greensburg, PA
Dec 4 @ Kleinhans Music Hall | Buffalo, NY
Dec 5 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston, MA
Dec 6 @ Capitol Theater | Port Chester, NY
Dec 7 @ The Beacon Theater | New York, NY
Dec 9 @ Capital One Hall | Tysons, VA
Dec 11 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL
Dec 12 @ Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC
Dec 13 @ Norton Center for the Arts | Danville, KY
Dec 14 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO
Dec 15 @ Uptown Theater | Kansas City, MO
Dec 16 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN
Dec 17 @ Moore Theatre | Seattle, WA
Dec 18 @ Paramount Theatre | Denver, CO
Dec 20 @ Grand Sierra Resort/Grand Theatre | Reno, NV
Dec 21 @ Fillmore | San Francisco, CA






