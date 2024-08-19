Philadelphia Punks The Bad Ups Release Lyric Video For New Single "Ego Trip" Off Upcoming Full-Length 'Life Of Sin' Out On September 27, 2024





The four-piece punk band draws heavy inspiration from the Epitaph and Fat Wreck bands of the 90s and early 2000s, while also embracing the rhythms of traditional ska and reggae. Channeling the spirit of Bad Brains, they blend these genres into a unique sound.



McKayle, who is of Jamaican descent, named the band The Bad Ups after the Caribbean patois term "baddup"—which means to treat someone poorly or violently. This name reflects their intense musical style and their ability to connect with the term's cultural roots.



Since their formation in 2018, The Bad Ups have built a dedicated following and shared the stage with prominent acts like Face to Face, The Bouncing Souls, The Adicts, and Street Dogs. Their versatile sound appeals to various punk subcultures, from ska to oi, making them a versatile addition to many lineups.



The Bad Ups are gearing up for a national and international tour to support their debut LP, "Life of Sin."



- "'Ego Trip' is a great ambassador track for the new album, if the rest of the album is full of bangers like this then that's gonna be a top pick of 2024."- Punk Rock Philosophy

- "With its big, chunky, chord-based guitars and shout-along choruses, it captures the spirit of the classic Epitaph sound perfectly."- New Noise



Upcoming Shows:



October 24- Philadelphia, PA @ The Fire



Stream the new lyric video for "Ego Trip" here: https://youtu.be/8Rftu45M_zY

Pre-order the album here: https://thebadups.bandcamp.com/album/life-of-sin

Stream on Soundcloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/BsmNX6daJuKDoNH68

https://jumpstartrecords.com

www.facebook.com/jumpstartrecords

www.instagram.com/jumpstartrecs

www.youtube.com/user/jumpstartrecords

