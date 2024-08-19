Top40-Charts.com
Alternative 19 August, 2024

Philadelphia Punks The Bad Ups Release Lyric Video For New Single "Ego Trip" Off Upcoming Full-Length 'Life Of Sin' Out On September 27, 2024

Philadelphia Punks The Bad Ups Release Lyric Video For New Single "Ego Trip" Off Upcoming Full-Length 'Life Of Sin' Out On September 27, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Philadelphia's The Bad Ups will release their upcoming LP, 'Life of Sin' on September 27 via Jump Start Records. Frontman Travis McKayle says,"'Ego Trip' is about finding your place in the world while staying true to yourself."

The four-piece punk band draws heavy inspiration from the Epitaph and Fat Wreck bands of the 90s and early 2000s, while also embracing the rhythms of traditional ska and reggae. Channeling the spirit of Bad Brains, they blend these genres into a unique sound.

McKayle, who is of Jamaican descent, named the band The Bad Ups after the Caribbean patois term "baddup"—which means to treat someone poorly or violently. This name reflects their intense musical style and their ability to connect with the term's cultural roots.

Since their formation in 2018, The Bad Ups have built a dedicated following and shared the stage with prominent acts like Face to Face, The Bouncing Souls, The Adicts, and Street Dogs. Their versatile sound appeals to various punk subcultures, from ska to oi, making them a versatile addition to many lineups.

The Bad Ups are gearing up for a national and international tour to support their debut LP, "Life of Sin."

- "'Ego Trip' is a great ambassador track for the new album, if the rest of the album is full of bangers like this then that's gonna be a top pick of 2024."- Punk Rock Philosophy
- "With its big, chunky, chord-based guitars and shout-along choruses, it captures the spirit of the classic Epitaph sound perfectly."- New Noise

Upcoming Shows:
September 28- Landsdale, PA (record release show) @ Round Guys
October 24- Philadelphia, PA @ The Fire

Stream the new lyric video for "Ego Trip" here: https://youtu.be/8Rftu45M_zY
Pre-order the album here: https://thebadups.bandcamp.com/album/life-of-sin
Stream on Soundcloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/BsmNX6daJuKDoNH68
https://jumpstartrecords.com
www.facebook.com/jumpstartrecords
www.instagram.com/jumpstartrecs
www.youtube.com/user/jumpstartrecords
https://soundcloud.com/jumpstartrecords






