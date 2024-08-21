Boyzone To Tell Their Own Story In Their Own Words In New Documentary Series





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The year is 1993. The UK and Ireland are swept up in electrifying boy band mania. Across Dublin's clubs, bars and schools, a feverish hunt begins, to find the next musical sensation. In the era before tv talent shows ruled, hundreds vied for stardom, but only five working-class Dubliners would have the luck to be plucked from obscurity and be thrust into the global spotlight. It's here, we begin our story.For the first time in 30 years, band members Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Michael Graham grant rare and exclusive interview access for this three-part Sky documentary series Boyzone (w/t). Revealing their personal experiences in a band that sold over 25 million records worldwide, the boys also talk candidly about how they grappled with the true cost of global fame. And to try and help close a chapter in their lives, they confront the strained relationships and tragic events that have had a lasting impact on all their lives, families and friendships.The Sky Original series, produced by Curious Films, includes contributions from the late Stephen Gately's sister, Michelle, his former-partner and pop star Eloy De Jong and their estranged manager Louis Walsh, as well as never-been-seen archive footage from the group's early career. With raw and candid honesty, the documentary examines the key events that shaped Boyzone, including the highs and lows of global stardom, the intense tabloid intrusion in 90's Britain forcing Stephen Gately to come out, and after a sensational comeback in 2007, a devastating tragedy struck the band, as Stephen died — a loss the remaining band members have never fully overcome.Hayley Reynolds, Acting Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky, said: "Boyzone's music has touched millions over the last thirty years, and Sky is thrilled to be bringing this exclusive new series to our customers in the UK and Ireland. Curious Films' pedigree for sophisticated and intelligent storytelling, as well as deep, privileged access to both the band and Louis Walsh, promises to get under the skin of their extraordinary story with an unrivalled level of insight."Dov Freedman, Executive Producer and CEO of Curious Films said: "We couldn't be prouder that Ronan, Keith, Shane and Mikey have allowed us to definitively tell their story after almost 30 years in Curious' debut commission for Sky. I think the candid interviews from all the key players in the Boyzone story really sets this series apart as something very special." Boyzone (w/t) is a Curious Films production, commissioned for Sky Documentaries by Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual and Tom Barry, Commissioning Editor. Executive Producers for Sky are Tom Barry and Hayley Reynolds, Acting Director of Documentaries and Factual. It is directed by Sophie Oliver and Executive Produced by Dov Freedman and Charlie Russell. Boyzone (w/t) is coming soon to Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW.



