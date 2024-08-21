Foreigner Shares New Song 'Turning Back The Time'!





5. "Turning Back The Time" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Foreigner, one of the most successful bands in music history, will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 19. In celebration of this much-deserved honor, the band will release a career-spanning collection that includes "Turning Back The Time," a previously unreleased track originally recorded in 1996 featuring Mick Jones and Lou Gramm.On October 4, Rhino will release Turning Back The Time in 2-LP and CD configurations. The music will also be available from digital and streaming platforms on the same day. The new single "Turning Back The Time" has just debuted."Foreigner's membership in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a priceless highlight of my career. I hope that this collection of the songs that brought us here, along with some later recordings that light our way forward, will mean as much to all who listen to them as they do to me," says Mick Jones."There are a number of songs that Lou Gramm and I wrote together that have never seen the light of day. One of them, "Turning Back The Time", was co-written with Marti Frederiksen. Marti and I recently revisited and reworked the song. Because of the time that had passed, we were able to go back to it with a fresh perspective. The sentiment of the song spoke to us now more than ever and with the upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, we thought it an ideal time to let the world hear it."Starting with its self-titled debut in 1977, Foreigner delivered some of rock's most enduring anthems. Turning Back The Time includes the Top 10 hits "Feels Like The First Time," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Double Vision," and "Urgent." The set also features the ballads "Waiting For A Girl Like You" and "I Want To Know What Love Is," which reached No. 2 and No. 1 respectively.The collection mainly draws from Foreigner's first six albums, all of which earned platinum status or higher: Foreigner (5x platinum), Double Vision (7x platinum), Head Games (5x platinum), 4 (6x platinum), Agent Provocateur (3x platinum), and Inside Information (platinum). Mick Jones started work on reforming Foreigner in 2004 and that band, led by Kelly Hansen on vocals, is featured with songs from Feels Like The First Time (platinum). To date, Foreigner has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide, cementing its status as one of the top-selling bands of all time.Turning Back The Time:2-LP Track ListingLP One: Side One1. "Feels Like The First Time"2. " Cold As Ice 3. "Long, Long Way From Home"4. "Hot Blooded"5. " Double Vision Side Two1. "Dirty White Boy"2. "Head Games"3. "Urgent"4. "Waiting For A Girl Like You"LP Two: Side One1. "Juke Box Hero"2. "Girl On The Moon"3. " I Want To Know What Love Is 4. "That Was Yesterday"Side Two1. " Say You Will 2. "Can't Slow Down"3. " When It Comes To Love 4. "The Flame Still Burns"5. "Turning Back The Time"



