Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22 August, 2024

Nissan Releases Vinyl Album "Driven By Electric Beats," Benefitting The National Museum Of African American Music

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
348 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
275 entries in 23 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
233 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
448 entries in 26 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
221 entries in 20 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
237 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
192 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
332 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Eminem
227 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
378 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
666 entries in 27 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
406 entries in 22 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
183 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
249 entries in 18 charts
Nissan Releases Vinyl Album "Driven By Electric Beats," Benefitting The National Museum Of African American Music
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of National Vinyl Record Day on August 12, Nissan proudly unveils an exclusive limited-edition LP titled Driven by Electric Beats. Priced at $23, this vinyl is a unique blend of lofi music and innovative design, supporting the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). Only 300 copies of this special edition are available, making it a rare collector's item.

Driven by Electric Beats is a collaboration between Dope Candi and Harold "HB" Burns, artists featured in Nissan's Electric Beats program. This initiative focuses on showcasing diverse musical talents by partnering with Black musicians. The LP, with its limited availability, will be offered online and at The Groove Nashville and NMAAM's Amplify Store.

NMAAM CEO, Dion Brown says "This album represents an amazing partnership with Nissan and their commitment to preserving, educating and celebrating Black melodies."

Inspired by the Nissan Ariya's serene driving experience, the album features two distinctive tracks: "Electric Dawn" and "Nightscape." "Electric Dawn" provides an energetic boost, while "Nightscape" offers a relaxing ambiance. The vinyl's standout feature is its zoetrope pattern, which creates an engaging animation of a man and woman driving the Ariya as the record spins.

This release builds on the success of Nissan's Lofi Girl animated film, which achieved over 18 million views for its calming influence. Marisstella Marinkovic, Nissan's Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, shared, "We wanted to offer vinyl fans something that not only supports cultural initiatives but also provides a unique listening experience. Music has the power to bring us together and create positivity."

The Driven by Electric Beats LP supports NMAAM, which is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the legacy of Black music. Opened in Nashville in 2021, NMAAM plays a crucial role in honoring the impact of African American musicians and inspiring future generations.

To further support NMAAM, special incentives are available for donors:
Melody Maker ($250): Contributes to new exhibits and programs.
Vinyl Virtuoso ($500): Supports educational outreach and receives the exclusive LP.
Platinum Producer ($1,000+): Aids in collection preservation and also receives the vinyl record.

Donors who contribute $500 or more will receive a one-of-a-kind NMAAM vinyl record, courtesy of Nissan. Every donor will also have the opportunity to add a song to NMAAM's official 'Soundtrack of the Summer' playlist. All donors will be featured on NMAAM's digital playlist on the NMAAM website.
For more details and to purchase the album, visit The Groove Nashville or NMAAM's Amplify Store.

Nissan's Electric Beats program promotes diversity in music through collaborations with Black artists and supports cultural initiatives. This effort aligns with Nissan's commitment to celebrating diverse musical voices.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0065520 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046908855438232 secs