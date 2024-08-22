Nissan Releases Vinyl Album "Driven By Electric Beats," Benefitting The National Museum Of African American Music





Nissan's Electric Beats program promotes diversity in music through collaborations with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of National Vinyl Record Day on August 12, Nissan proudly unveils an exclusive limited-edition LP titled Driven by Electric Beats. Priced at $23, this vinyl is a unique blend of lofi music and innovative design, supporting the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). Only 300 copies of this special edition are available, making it a rare collector's item.Driven by Electric Beats is a collaboration between Dope Candi and Harold "HB" Burns, artists featured in Nissan's Electric Beats program. This initiative focuses on showcasing diverse musical talents by partnering with Black musicians. The LP, with its limited availability, will be offered online and at The Groove Nashville and NMAAM's Amplify Store.NMAAM CEO, Dion Brown says "This album represents an amazing partnership with Nissan and their commitment to preserving, educating and celebrating Black melodies."Inspired by the Nissan Ariya's serene driving experience, the album features two distinctive tracks: "Electric Dawn" and "Nightscape." "Electric Dawn" provides an energetic boost, while "Nightscape" offers a relaxing ambiance. The vinyl's standout feature is its zoetrope pattern, which creates an engaging animation of a man and woman driving the Ariya as the record spins.This release builds on the success of Nissan's Lofi Girl animated film, which achieved over 18 million views for its calming influence. Marisstella Marinkovic, Nissan's Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, shared, "We wanted to offer vinyl fans something that not only supports cultural initiatives but also provides a unique listening experience. Music has the power to bring us together and create positivity."The Driven by Electric Beats LP supports NMAAM, which is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the legacy of Black music. Opened in Nashville in 2021, NMAAM plays a crucial role in honoring the impact of African American musicians and inspiring future generations.To further support NMAAM, special incentives are available for donors: Melody Maker ($250): Contributes to new exhibits and programs.Vinyl Virtuoso ($500): Supports educational outreach and receives the exclusive LP.Platinum Producer ($1,000+): Aids in collection preservation and also receives the vinyl record.Donors who contribute $500 or more will receive a one-of-a-kind NMAAM vinyl record, courtesy of Nissan. Every donor will also have the opportunity to add a song to NMAAM's official 'Soundtrack of the Summer' playlist. All donors will be featured on NMAAM's digital playlist on the NMAAM website.For more details and to purchase the album, visit The Groove Nashville or NMAAM's Amplify Store.Nissan's Electric Beats program promotes diversity in music through collaborations with Black artists and supports cultural initiatives. This effort aligns with Nissan's commitment to celebrating diverse musical voices.



