Jazz 22 August, 2024

George Burton Shares "A Color For Hope" Feat. Dante Clark & Marquis Hill

George Burton Shares "A Color For Hope" Feat. Dante Clark & Marquis Hill
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) George Burton shares "A Color For Hope," the latest single from his forthcoming album White Noise, out September 20th and hailed as "a meditation on Black creative survival" (WRTI). A cerebral, jazz-fueled stream of consciousness, Burton blends spoken word with a modern groove that increases with intensity to articulate the urgency he senses in the world around him. Featuring writer, poet, and performer Dante Clark and trumpet player and composer Marquis Hill, "A Color For Hope" serves as both a call for collective liberation and an invitation for self-transformation, distilling two of the central themes of White Noise.

White Noise serves as a metaphor for societal oblivion, where comforting lies are sold at the expense of truth, criticizing how society, influenced by corrupt power, perpetuates racism and false hierarchies masking oppression as progress. Colonialism and slavery are treated as historical anomalies, ignoring their ongoing impact. The record, a powerful story of Black resilience and protest on a global scale, challenges systemic racism and hopes to inspire change.

As the second preview of the LP, "A Color For Hope" follows "Heard But Not Seen," and further cements Burton's prowess as a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. Featuring the brilliant, poetic insight of Dante Clark alongside the exceptional trumpet work of Marquis Hill, the song is a reflection on the emotional and societal challenges we face, using vivid color imagery to symbolize various emotions and struggles. Clark questions whether hope has a place in a world marked by systemic oppression and personal hardship, while Hill's trumpet adds a layer of depth and emotion to the narrative. Together, they create a moving piece that captures the resilience needed to navigate life's complexities.

A world-class musician and mainstay of New York's jazz community - who has collaborated with Meshell Ndegeocello, Patti LaBelle, Sun Ra Arkestra and The Philly Pops, earned an NAACP Image Award nomination, praise from The New York Times, NPR Music and more - George Burton pulls from a multitude of musical influences to blend electronic, jazz, hip-hop and Xhosa music with his singer-songwriter approach. On White Noise, the result is a masterclass in sonic storytelling, with each track serving as a chapter in the album's overall narrative, complete with liner notes by Nadia Owusu (writer whose book was selected for President Barack Obama's favorite books of the year + a New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice). The album also includes contributions from American educator Jane Elliott, Afro-futurist Sun Ra, and poet Dante Clark and includes vocals by Siya Makuzeuni and Alexa Barchini, and lyrics by Detroit hip-hop duo The Black Opera.
In advance of White Noise, George Burton will be playing The Blue Note with Shabaka on September 7th & 8th (additional dates below).

WHITE NOISE TRACK LISTING:
1. Your Great Decision
2. Back Home (feat. Siya Makuzeni)
3. Heard But Not Seen (feat Dylan Band, Siya Makuzeni)
4. What We Do In The Present
5. Subconscious Distraction
6. Rumination
7. The Weight (feat. The Black Opera
8. Echoes | Reverberations
9. Doubt
10. Babel of Voices
11. A Color for Hope (Feat. Dante Clark, Marquis Hill)
12. In The Labyrinth of the Free (feat. Chris Lewis)
13. Your Skin | White Noise (feat. Alexa Barchini)
14. The Giver

TOUR DATES:
*Album Release Party
September 7th & 8th - The Blue Note, NY (with Shabaka)
October 7th - 9 Orchard, NY
October 26th - Exit 0 Festival, NJ
November 7th - Bitter End, NY*






