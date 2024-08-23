



"Funnel cakes always take me back to summertime as a kid growing up in the Midwest and going to local carnivals and state fairs. Partnering with Bisquick on this was a no brainer, they really helped my vision come to life," said Kid Cudi. "I wanted to inspire fans to lean into that creativity and bring that nostalgic taste of the fair right into their home."



The exclusive fair-themed collectible box features bright and nostalgic designs with



"Whether it's at the state fair, the county carnival or at the pier, summer isn't complete until you've had a funnel cake. We love sharing Kid Cudi's enthusiasm for this treat and are excited to announce this limited-edition mix to help families everywhere extend the fun-filled spirit of summer with iconic funnel cake flavors at home," said Jenny Jonker,



The limited-edition Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix and merch will be available for purchase for a limited time only while supplies last exclusively on Kid Cudi's website, shop.kidcudi.com, starting Friday, August 23 at 9 a.m. PT. Once you get your hands on Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix, be sure to top them off with strawberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar just like



Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, is an American director, actor, fashion designer, Grammy Award-winning musician, and multi-platinum recording artist from Cleveland, Ohio. Emerging on the music scene in 2008, Cudi quickly ascended the Billboard charts with his debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. With ten studio albums and over 22 million records sold, his latest album INSANO, released early January 2024, alongside the special edition INSANO: NITRO MEGA. Cudi's acting career includes roles in How to Make It in America, Don't Look Up, Westworld, and more. His 2022 album Entergalactic was released alongside an Emmy-nominated Netflix project. He founded the production company Mad Solar in 2020, launched the successful fashion line Members of the Rage in 2023, and released the comic book Moon Man in 2024. Cudi continues to be a significant cultural figure, inspiring many with his diverse artistic contributions. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kid Cudi, the Grammy-award winning artist and cultural icon, is known for his hit songs, but before summer ends, fans will also know him for his love of funnel cakes. As a self-professed funnel cake connoisseur, Kid Cudi never misses the chance to enjoy the sticky sweet treat — and now he's partnering with Bisquick to bring that same carnival feeling home with the limited-edition Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix."Funnel cakes always take me back to summertime as a kid growing up in the Midwest and going to local carnivals and state fairs. Partnering with Bisquick on this was a no brainer, they really helped my vision come to life," said Kid Cudi. "I wanted to inspire fans to lean into that creativity and bring that nostalgic taste of the fair right into their home."The exclusive fair-themed collectible box features bright and nostalgic designs with Kid Cudi and his dog Nino at the fair, with each vibrant and playful box poised to bring a smile to your loved ones faces. The same design is also available on a unique collection of merch — including T-shirts, plates and aprons, all created by Kid Cudi."Whether it's at the state fair, the county carnival or at the pier, summer isn't complete until you've had a funnel cake. We love sharing Kid Cudi's enthusiasm for this treat and are excited to announce this limited-edition mix to help families everywhere extend the fun-filled spirit of summer with iconic funnel cake flavors at home," said Jenny Jonker, Brand Experience Manager at General Mills.The limited-edition Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix and merch will be available for purchase for a limited time only while supplies last exclusively on Kid Cudi's website, shop.kidcudi.com, starting Friday, August 23 at 9 a.m. PT. Once you get your hands on Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix, be sure to top them off with strawberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar just like Kid Cudi does to make sweet memories at home, with the ones you love. For more information about the partnership and the launch of Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix, follow @BettyCrocker on Instagram and TikTok.Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, is an American director, actor, fashion designer, Grammy Award-winning musician, and multi-platinum recording artist from Cleveland, Ohio. Emerging on the music scene in 2008, Cudi quickly ascended the Billboard charts with his debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. With ten studio albums and over 22 million records sold, his latest album INSANO, released early January 2024, alongside the special edition INSANO: NITRO MEGA. Cudi's acting career includes roles in How to Make It in America, Don't Look Up, Westworld, and more. His 2022 album Entergalactic was released alongside an Emmy-nominated Netflix project. He founded the production company Mad Solar in 2020, launched the successful fashion line Members of the Rage in 2023, and released the comic book Moon Man in 2024. Cudi continues to be a significant cultural figure, inspiring many with his diverse artistic contributions.



