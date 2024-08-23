Acclaimed UK Indie Rock Band Delta Sleep Unveils Video For Latest Single "Figure In The Dark"





The video was shot on a day off from tour, in the countryside of West Virginia and it involved renting a hand cranked fork lift from a local hardware store."



The UK band's recently announced fourth studio album, Blue Garden, will be released on October 11 through the band's own imprint Sofa Boy Records in partnership with Wax Bodega.



Touching on the track, Yüceil says, "This one is loosely based on the film The Neverending Story. It is also about finding your place in a world where people live in silence, and are afraid to speak out for what is right."



Recorded at Daft Studios in Belgium with producer Mark Roberts (Black Peaks, Toska, The Physics House Band), Blue Garden reflects a departure from previous quick studio sessions. Instead, the band embraced a collaborative approach, incorporating new instrumentation, electronic samples, and synths over a focused two-and-a-half-week period.



The album's lyrical content addresses themes of despair and resilience amidst global crises, particularly underscored by the current situation in Palestine. Yüceil describes the album as a response to the pervasive sense of helplessness and the struggle to find personal solace amid widespread turmoil.

"It feels like there's a grey cloud over everything that's always in the back of your mind. There's this thing happening that's not right and it's clouding any sense of joy or happiness and yet we still have to carry on with our normal lives," says Yüceil. "It's about not knowing what to do and not knowing how to talk about it."



"The polarity between shadows and light play a big part in the themes for this album, both in the lyrics and the music. Musically speaking this feels like our heaviest / darkest album to date, but in other instances it could be our most melodic, light and poppy album. Lyrically the album is very introspective, processing the heaviness and pressures of the world. A mood that is heavily influenced by the ongoing brutal, and seemingly never ending slaughter of the Palestinian people by Israeli forces — casting a shadow of depression, terror and helplessness over the world of today."



Musically, Blue Garden traverses a landscape of dark and light, with influences from punk, indie, and electronic genres.

"Being a filmmaker / cinematographer I always have to be very aware of shadows and light. Photography is about balancing the interplay between light and dark, and through that balance you can evoke a lot of different emotions," notes Yüceil. "Particularly, the absence of light can generate a lot of mood and depth and contrast to an image. I wanted to explore that in a lyrical sense, trying to transpose those primarily visual themes onto real life, and to look at how they might be relatable within the world of politics, love, mental health, interpersonal relationships, etc."



Tracks like "Sunchaser" showcase the band's evolution, combining intricate rhythms and melodies to push their sound into new territories. The album's visual elements, including artwork by Daniele Castellano and a companion video for the track "Dawn," deepen its thematic impact.



Delta Sleep, known for their dynamic live performances and critical acclaim, will tour the US in October, followed by a UK co-headline tour with And So I Watch You From Afar and festival appearances in Italy and the UK. With a growing global following and a #1 Bandcamp Rock Chart hit, Blue Garden promises to solidify the band's reputation as pioneers in their genre.



'Blue Garden' Track Listing:

1 Dawn

2 Slow Burn

3 The Distance

4 Toe Stepper

5 (light)

6 Glow

7 Illuminator

8 Figure In The Dark

9 Sl_ck_rs

10 (night)

11 A Casa

12 Sunchaser



Vinyl Variants:

300 x Purple with black color in color (Wax Bodega webstore exclusive)

1200 x Purple cloudy effect (US general variant)

200 x Mint green, cream and neon purple stripes (Delta Sleep Patreon exclusive)

1000 x Clear with Purple splatter (UK/EU general variant)

300 x Red, Green and



USA FALL TOUR 2024 v2

Saturday, August 24, 2024 - DISTORSIONI FESTIVAL, BARI, Italy (Headline) - USA Headline Tour (with support from Teen Suicide and Carpool Tunnel

Thursday 11/21/2024 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry @ The Fillmore

Friday 10/25/2024 - Toronto, ON @

Saturday 10/26/2024 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Sunday 10/27/2024 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Tuesday 10/29/2024 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Wednesday 10/30/2024 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Friday 11/1/2024 - Portland, OR @ Dante's (21+)

Saturday 11/2/2024 -Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Monday 11/4/2024 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

Tuesday 11/5/2024 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz (21+)

Wednesday 11/6/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Friday 11/8/2024 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place (21+)

Saturday 11/9/2024 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

Sunday 11/10/2024 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

Tuesday 11/12/2024 -Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

Wednesday 11/13/2024- Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheeler's

Friday 11/15/2024 - Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

Saturday 11/16/2024 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Sunday 11/17/2024 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

Tuesday 11/19/2024 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos South End



Friday 11/22/2024 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Saturday 11/23/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @

Sunday 11/24/2024 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club



Co-headline with And So I Watch You From Afar

Friday 12/13/2024 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Saturday 12/14/2024 - Bristol, UK *@Marble Factory

Sunday 12/15/2024 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Monday 12/16/2024 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute

Tuesday 12/17/2024 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Saint Lukes

Wednesday 12/18/2024 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms



More Praise for Delta Sleep:

"Their mathy/emo/indie band sound makes for a great live show, and often a wild crowd, no matter which continent they end up on" - The Alternative

"Few things are as soothing as a Delta Sleep record" - New Noise



"Delta Sleep continue to be one of the most impressive modern bands, still writing excellent songs in the niche style they've carved out."- Everything Is Noise

"Irrefutable proof of Delta Sleep's musical maturity and a strong confirmation of their critical importance in the British and international rock scene."- Fecking Bahamas



"The sound of a band sculpting a masterpiece. There's layers of colour and vibrance that drive depth to their math-rock structures, and there's this shoegaze-gloss washed across their music that adds accessibility and pop-sensibilities to their sound."- Distorted Sound



"Many ideas on offer, a high standard of musicianship and tracks with surprising twists and turns."- When The Horn Blows



"These are songs meant to be shouted at the top of your lungs in the midst of a bunch of other sweaty people."- Swim Into The Sound



"The humanity at the centre of the band, that quality that makes them so relatable and so much fun, is laid bare, emotional scars and all."- Beats Per Minute



"Chock-full of high-quality melodies, with the band excelling in what they do best: pumping up creative riffing over crafty odd beats, smart lyricism and emotional crescendos that bring to a satisfying payoff."- Sputnik Music



"Shines in its creativity all around."- Top40-Charts



"With technical proficiency and an ear for gleaming, crystalline melodies, there's plenty worth getting onboard with."- The Sound Board



"They've conquered odd time, unconventional song structures, hazy ambience and seem to be on a neverending touring cycle around the sun."- Buzz Magazine



"Effortlessly beautiful...Feels like a musical antidote and a vehicle of the mind."- Still Listening



"I challenge you to listen front to back and not go round once, twice, or thrice more."- Echoes and Dust



"A climatic and captivating opus."- Birthday Cake For Breakfast



"A deliciously enticing cross pollination of styles."- Already Heard



https://www.deltasleepband.com

www.facebook.com/deltasleepbands

https://www.instagram.com/deltasleepband

https://x.com/deltasleep

