Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23 August, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter Teases New Music Video Featuring Jenna Ortega!

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
348 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
275 entries in 23 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
233 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
448 entries in 26 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
221 entries in 20 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
237 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
192 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
332 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Eminem
227 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
378 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
666 entries in 27 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
406 entries in 22 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
183 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
249 entries in 18 charts
Sabrina Carpenter Teases New Music Video Featuring Jenna Ortega!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sabrina Carpenter tackles the horror genre in a new tease for an upcoming track on her new album Short n' Sweet, releasing today. In the short clip of the song Taste, Carpenter can be seen in a furor, entering a home with a knife and preparing to stab two people in a shower- one played by actress Jenna Ortega- in a scene reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho.

It's a fitting collaboration, given that Ortega has become a scream queen herself with appearances in Ti West's X, the Scream franchise, Wednesday, and, now, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, is set to be released Friday, August 23. It contains the previously released hit singles Please Please Please and Espresso, along with Taste, Slim Pickins, and 8 other new songs. Watch the teaser for the new video.

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds across the United States and internationally. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film.

Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive produced and led the cast of Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020.

In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. Carpenter then starred in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). Most recently, she co-starred in the thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sabrina's growing musical catalog encompasses multiple gold singles and acclaimed album releases. She is signed to Island Records, where she recently released a multitude of hit singles: "Skin," "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times," "Vicious," and "Nonsense." She debuted her acclaimed fifth studio album, emails i can't send, which appeared on many "Best Of 2022" lists including Rolling Stone and Billboard.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0042360 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039432048797607 secs