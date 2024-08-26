Sabrina Carpenter Releases Highly-Anticipated New Album 'Short N' Sweet'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sabrina Carpenter shares her eagerly awaited new album, Short n' Sweet out now via Island Records/Universal Music. The album, showcasing her showstopping vocals and sharp songcraft, has been poised as one of the most anticipated albums of 2024 and represents the superstar's culmination of a historic year. Check out the full tracklisting below.
Sabrina Carpenter wrote the album with Amy Allen, Julia Michaels, and Steph Jones, along with John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Jack Antonoff, who also produced the album. Short n' Sweet is Sabrina's most personal album yet penning 12 tracks that are undeniably relatable and honest, crafting a uniquely diverse yet remarkably cohesive work of art.
With two smash hits already off the album, Sabrina notably made history by emerging as "the first female artist to top the Billboard Global 200 and Global Ex-US charts simultaneously with two different songs," namely "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." Teaming up with GRAMMY-Award-winning collaborators Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, "Please Please Please" was also her first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Among other firsts, she became "the first artist to earn two #1 entries at Top 40 radio this year" as "Espresso" ruled the format at #1 for three straight weeks. As the third fastest song to hit 1 Billion streams in Spotify history, "Espresso" also marked her second #1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart and received unanimous critical applause. Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The New York Times predicted "Espresso" early on as the song of the summer. Scaling charts worldwide, the Platinum-certified captured the #1 spot on the Spotify Global, US, and UK charts. The single's success only increased the incredible momentum generated from the platinum hit "Feather," which scored her first #1 at Top 40 Radio.
In the UK, she entered rarified air as "one of the only artists to reach #1 and #2 on the UK chart," placing her in good company alongside Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Ed Sheeran (whom she solely shares the record for holding the chart for five consecutive weeks). Plus, she has notably logged 12 weeks total #1 on the UK Singles Chart this year. A true cultural icon, she even starred in an official 2024 NBC Olympics commercial.
Next month, Sabrina will embark on the North American leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour, which kicks off September 23rd in Columbus. The 33-date arena tour sold out shortly after going on sale earlier this summer and will hit cities across the US and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin, and more. Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna will be supporting Sabrina on this tour. Sabrina has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on mental health issues, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Short n' Sweet Tracklist:
1. Taste
2. Please Please Please
3. Good Graces
4. Sharpest Tool
5. Coincidence
6. Bed Chem
7. Espresso
8. Dumb & Poetic
9. Slim Pickins
10. Juno
11. Lie to Girls
12. Don't Smile
Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold and platinum certifications, and performing to sold out crowds around the world. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film. She is signed to Island Records, where she debuted her acclaimed Gold-certified fifth studio album, emails i can't send, which appeared on many "Best Of 2022" lists including Rolling Stone and Billboard. The album features her hit single "Feather" which went #1 at Top 40 Radio, earning Sabrina her first #1. The platinum hit single also peaked at #21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has amassed over 600M global streams to date. In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, she was selected for Forbes' prestigious "30 Under 30" list. Her sold out emails i can't send tour took her to North America, Europe, Asia and Brazil, and she recently served as direct support for Taylor Swift in Latin America, Australia and Singapore on the Eras Tour. In April, Sabrina made her Coachella debut and was one of the most talked about artists of the festival. Ahead of her Coachella debut, she released her single "Espresso," which has quickly climbed the charts. Upon release, Pitchfork declared "Espresso" as "in pole position to be this year's song of the summer," and The New York Times heralded the single as the song ready to "propel her to the next level". Since its release, "Espresso" has gone on to reach #1 on the UK & Australian singles charts, Top 5 in the US, and #1 on Spotify globally, where it reached over 200M streams within its first month. Her second single, "Please Please Please," was released in June and shot straight up to the top of the charts. The single hit #1 on Spotify's Global and US charts, #1 on Apple Music and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 before claiming the #1 spot a week later. Sabrina made her Saturday Night Live debut in May on the season finale where she performed "Espresso" and "Feather/Nonsense." Her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, is out now.
Short n' Sweet Tour Dates:
09.23.24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
09.25.24 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena
09.26.24 Detroit, MI LittleCaesars Arena
09.29.24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
09.30.24 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
10.2.24 Hartford, CT XL Center
10.3.24 Boston, MA TD Garden
10.5.24 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
10.8.24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
10.11.24 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
10.13.24 Chicago, IL United Center
10.14.24 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
10.16.24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
10.17.24 Saint Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
10.19.24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
10.20.24 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
10.22.24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
10.24.24 Orlando, FL Kia Center
10.25.24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
10.27.24 Houston, TX Toyota Center
10.28.24 Austin, TX Moody Center
10.30.24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
11.1.24 Denver, CO Ball Arena
11.2.24 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
11.4.24 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum
11.6.24 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
11.7.24 Portland, OR Moda Center
11.9.24 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
11.10.24 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
11.13.24 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
11.15.24 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
11.17.24 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
11.18.24 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum