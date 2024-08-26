Sabrina Carpenter Releases Highly-Anticipated New Album 'Short N' Sweet'









With two smash hits already off the album, Sabrina notably made history by emerging as "the first female artist to top the Billboard Global 200 and Global Ex-US charts simultaneously with two different songs," namely "



In the UK, she entered rarified air as "one of the only artists to reach #1 and #2 on the UK chart," placing her in good company alongside Justin Bieber,



Next month, Sabrina will embark on the North American leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour, which kicks off



Short n' Sweet Tracklist:

1. Taste

2. Please Please Please

3. Good Graces

4. Sharpest Tool

5. Coincidence

6. Bed Chem

7. Espresso

8. Dumb & Poetic

9. Slim Pickins

10. Juno

11. Lie to Girls

12. Don't Smile







Short n' Sweet Tour Dates:

09.23.24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

09.25.24 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena

09.26.24 Detroit, MI

09.29.24 New York, NY Madison

09.30.24 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

10.2.24 Hartford, CT XL Center

10.3.24 Boston, MA TD Garden

10.5.24 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

10.8.24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10.11.24 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10.13.24 Chicago, IL United Center

10.14.24 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

10.16.24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

10.17.24 Saint Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

10.19.24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10.20.24 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

10.22.24 Atlanta, GA

10.24.24 Orlando, FL Kia Center

10.25.24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

10.27.24 Houston, TX Toyota Center

10.28.24 Austin, TX Moody Center

10.30.24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

11.1.24 Denver, CO Ball Arena

11.2.24 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

11.4.24 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum

11.6.24 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

11.7.24 Portland, OR Moda Center

11.9.24 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

11.10.24 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

11.13.24 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

11.15.24 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

11.17.24 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

11.18.24 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sabrina Carpenter shares her eagerly awaited new album, Short n' Sweet out now via Island Records/Universal Music. The album, showcasing her showstopping vocals and sharp songcraft, has been poised as one of the most anticipated albums of 2024 and represents the superstar's culmination of a historic year. Check out the full tracklisting below. Sabrina Carpenter wrote the album with Amy Allen, Julia Michaels, and Steph Jones, along with John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Jack Antonoff, who also produced the album. Short n' Sweet is Sabrina's most personal album yet penning 12 tracks that are undeniably relatable and honest, crafting a uniquely diverse yet remarkably cohesive work of art.With two smash hits already off the album, Sabrina notably made history by emerging as "the first female artist to top the Billboard Global 200 and Global Ex-US charts simultaneously with two different songs," namely " Espresso " and "Please Please Please." Teaming up with GRAMMY-Award-winning collaborators Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, " Please Please Please " was also her first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Among other firsts, she became "the first artist to earn two #1 entries at Top 40 radio this year" as " Espresso " ruled the format at #1 for three straight weeks. As the third fastest song to hit 1 Billion streams in Spotify history, " Espresso " also marked her second #1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart and received unanimous critical applause. Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The New York Times predicted " Espresso " early on as the song of the summer. Scaling charts worldwide, the Platinum-certified captured the #1 spot on the Spotify Global, US, and UK charts. The single's success only increased the incredible momentum generated from the platinum hit "Feather," which scored her first #1 at Top 40 Radio.In the UK, she entered rarified air as "one of the only artists to reach #1 and #2 on the UK chart," placing her in good company alongside Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Ed Sheeran (whom she solely shares the record for holding the chart for five consecutive weeks). Plus, she has notably logged 12 weeks total #1 on the UK Singles Chart this year. A true cultural icon, she even starred in an official 2024 NBC Olympics commercial.Next month, Sabrina will embark on the North American leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour, which kicks off September 23rd in Columbus. The 33-date arena tour sold out shortly after going on sale earlier this summer and will hit cities across the US and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin, and more. Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna will be supporting Sabrina on this tour. Sabrina has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on mental health issues, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.Short n' Sweet Tracklist:1. Taste2. Please Please Please3. Good Graces4. Sharpest Tool5. Coincidence6. Bed Chem7. Espresso8. Dumb & Poetic9. Slim Pickins10. Juno11. Lie to Girls12. Don't Smile Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold and platinum certifications, and performing to sold out crowds around the world. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film. She is signed to Island Records, where she debuted her acclaimed Gold-certified fifth studio album, emails i can't send, which appeared on many "Best Of 2022" lists including Rolling Stone and Billboard. The album features her hit single " Feather " which went #1 at Top 40 Radio, earning Sabrina her first #1. The platinum hit single also peaked at #21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has amassed over 600M global streams to date. In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, she was selected for Forbes' prestigious " 30 Under 30 " list. Her sold out emails i can't send tour took her to North America, Europe, Asia and Brazil, and she recently served as direct support for Taylor Swift in Latin America, Australia and Singapore on the Eras Tour. In April, Sabrina made her Coachella debut and was one of the most talked about artists of the festival. Ahead of her Coachella debut, she released her single "Espresso," which has quickly climbed the charts. Upon release, Pitchfork declared " Espresso " as "in pole position to be this year's song of the summer," and The New York Times heralded the single as the song ready to "propel her to the next level". Since its release, " Espresso " has gone on to reach #1 on the UK & Australian singles charts, Top 5 in the US, and #1 on Spotify globally, where it reached over 200M streams within its first month. Her second single, "Please Please Please," was released in June and shot straight up to the top of the charts. The single hit #1 on Spotify's Global and US charts, #1 on Apple Music and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 before claiming the #1 spot a week later. Sabrina made her Saturday Night Live debut in May on the season finale where she performed " Espresso " and "Feather/Nonsense." Her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, is out now.Short n' Sweet Tour Dates:09.23.24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena09.25.24 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena09.26.24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena09.29.24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden09.30.24 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center10.2.24 Hartford, CT XL Center10.3.24 Boston, MA TD Garden10.5.24 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena10.8.24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center10.11.24 Montreal, QC Bell Centre10.13.24 Chicago, IL United Center10.14.24 Minneapolis, MN Target Center10.16.24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena10.17.24 Saint Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena10.19.24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena10.20.24 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena10.22.24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena10.24.24 Orlando, FL Kia Center10.25.24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena10.27.24 Houston, TX Toyota Center10.28.24 Austin, TX Moody Center10.30.24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center11.1.24 Denver, CO Ball Arena11.2.24 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center11.4.24 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum11.6.24 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena11.7.24 Portland, OR Moda Center11.9.24 San Francisco, CA Chase Center11.10.24 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena11.13.24 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center11.15.24 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena11.17.24 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum11.18.24 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum



