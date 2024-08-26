Jelly Roll Announces New Album "Beautifully Broken," Out October 11, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning multi-genre phenomenon Jelly Roll revealed the highly-anticipated follow up album to his record-breaking Country debut, Whitsitt Chapel, will be released October 11th. Named Beautifully Broken after his upcoming headlining tour set to launch August 27th, the new album features the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year's current Top 15 hit "I Am Not Okay," fan-favorite track "Liar," and newly released track "Get By," which was recently selected by ESPN as the 2024 College Football Season anthem and is now available here. Starting today, fans can also pre-order the album here. All net profits from every pre-order of Jelly Roll's new album "Beautifully Broken" in his U.S. web store will benefit organizations helping individuals facing challenges with mental health and addiction as part of the album launch.
After teasing initial details about the project earlier this Summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jelly opened up to New York Times Magazine ahead of today's announcement, sharing additional details about the album as well as his connection with his fanbase and continued desire to find purpose. His current single, "I Am Not Okay,"debuted on The Howard Stern Show in June and continues to resonate with fans, with Billboard noting the Hot 100 Crossover hit "shines a light on a dark national crisis." Co-written by Jelly Roll, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley and Casey Brown, "I Am Not Okay" follows the Nashville native's fourth consecutive #1 at Country radio and 5th career #1, including his Grammy-nominated multi-week #1, "Save Me."
Jelly's 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour is set to launch in Salt Lake City on August 27th before heading across the US including Los Angeles' Crypto.com Center and New York City's Madison Square Garden. For more information on The Beautifully Broken Tour and album, visit Jellyroll615.com.
JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:
8/27/2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center #
8/28/2024 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center #
8/30/2024 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena #
8/31/2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #
9/1/2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center #
9/3/2024 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center #
9/4/2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center #
9/6/2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena #
9/7/2024 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center #
9/9/2024 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center #
9/11/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center #
9/13/2024 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME #
9/14/2024 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center #
9/17/2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center #
9/19/2024 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum #
9/20/2024 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena #
9/21/2024 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena #
9/24/2024 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena #
9/26/2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden #
9/27/2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden #
9/28/2024 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena #
9/29/2024 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center #
10/1/2024 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center #
10/2/2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center #
10/5/2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena #
10/6/2024 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center #
10/9/2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena #
10/11/2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center #
10/12/2024 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center #
10/15/2024 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena #
10/16/2024 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena #
10/18/2024 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center #
10/20/2024 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena #
10/22/2024 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena #
10/23/2024 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center #
10/25/2024 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center #
10/26/2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena #
10/27/2024 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #
10/30/2024 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena *
11/1/2024 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum *
11/4/2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center *
11/6/2024 - Detroit, MI - LittleCaesarsArena *
11/7/2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse *
11/8/2024 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *
11/10/2024 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center *
11/12/2024 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena *
11/13/2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *
11/14/2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center *
11/17/2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *
11/18/2024 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center *
11/19/2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *
11/21/2024 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
11/22/2024 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena *
11/23/2024 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena *
#Warren Zeiders & Alexandra Kay
*ERNEST, Shaboozey & Allie Colleen
Award-winning, Grammy nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut Country Album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023) - earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he earned three awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and "country's 'most authentic' new artist" (The New Yorker) received Billboard's 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People's Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year. Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)" at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, along with eight genre-spanning nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards and a win for best New Country and Pop artist wins, Jelly Roll is one of three artists alongside MorganWallen and Luke Combs to have scored three Country Airplay #1s in 2023 and the first to do it with his first three singles. He has earned four consecutive #1s to date at Country radio and is "one of Nashville's fastest rising stars" (The New York Times). A 4X winner at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards and the most nominated male at the 2023 CMA Awards, with five total nominations capturing his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, Jelly continues to break boundaries. His #1 hit single "Save Me" — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt— set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights including a Platinum certification from the RIAA on the heels of his 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Most recently, "Save Me" earned Jelly his first ACM win for Music Event of the year, and he is set to release his new album Beautifully Broken on October 11 and launch his Beautifully Broken Tour on August 27th following his four consecutive #1 singles: "Halfway To Hell," "Save Me," "Need A Favor" and "Son of A Sinner."
Not just an artist but a humanitarian, Jelly Roll continues to resonate with fans on a global scale while racking up numerous milestones - from playing his sold-out hometown show for 18,000 fans at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to donating a recording studio at the juvenile detention center he served in as a teen, to the release of his record-breaking documentary by ABC News, "Save Me" -the most watched music documentary on the platform- to his visits with rehab centers and those incarcerated across the US. Featured by Nightline, GMA, GMA3, The New York Times, LA Times, The Tennessean, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, CMT and more, his self-built, unconventional industry rise and unique fan connection has garnered praise from numerous outlets, with Variety noting, "for everyone who's facing the same struggles, Jelly Roll is their Springsteen," and American Songwriter echoing, "with a string of accolades and an extremely dedicated following, Jelly Roll has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry."