Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 26 August, 2024

Finger Eleven Reveal "Adrenaline" Music Video; On Tour Now With Creed!

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
348 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
275 entries in 23 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
233 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
448 entries in 26 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
221 entries in 20 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
237 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
192 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
332 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Eminem
227 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
378 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
666 entries in 27 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
406 entries in 22 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
183 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
249 entries in 18 charts
Finger Eleven Reveal "Adrenaline" Music Video; On Tour Now With Creed!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 5X Platinum-selling and Juno Award-winning rock outfit FINGER ELEVEN reveal the music video for their latest single "Adrenaline"-a rousing, intense anthem about banding together, even in tough times, to push forward-released digitally earlier this month via Better Noise Music. Watch it streaming below or via YouTube HERE.

"Adrenaline" was one of the Most Added tracks in the U.S. and is quickly climbing up the Active Rock charts. In Canada, it achieved the #1 Most Added spot for two consecutive weeks and is currently in the Top 10 at #9 on the Canadian Active Rock chart, making it the most-increased song this week. Listen/download "Adrenaline" at https://fingereleven.ffm.to/adrenaline.

One of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, FINGER ELEVEN—Scott Anderson (vocals), James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals), Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar), Sean Anderson (bass), and Steve Molella (drums)— recently crossed 1 billion overall career streams, averaging 5 million streams per week. The Toronto-based band have released a series of consecutive hit albums and chart-topping singles including "One Thing," "Paralyzer," and "Together Right," which topped the radio charts for five weeks in a row at #1.

FINGER ELEVEN is currently on tour across North America with rock icons Creed on their "Summer of '99" tour which features additional interchanging support from Three Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck. The band will make a stop at Louder Than Life festival during the jaunt and will also appear as direct support to Creed back in Canada for two arena shows in November. See dates below. Tickets are on sale now at https://fingereleven.com/.

FINGER ELEVEN Tour Dates
8/23 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium %
8/24 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC %
8/31 San Bernardino, CA - Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival %
9/1 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre %
9/4 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre %
9/6 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre %
9/7 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre %
9/10 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^^
9/11 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion %
9/13 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center %
9/14 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman %
9/16 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater ^^
9/18 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek %
9/20 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at FL State Fairgrounds %
9/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre %
9/24 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place *
9/25 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre %
9/26 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
9/27 Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater %
9/28 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena %
11/25 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre ~
11/27 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ~
~ with Creed
% with Creed and Three Doors Down
* with Creed and Tonic
^^ with Daughtry.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0062640 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0072169303894043 secs