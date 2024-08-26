Pianist Lara Downes' New Album This Land Explores The Winding Path Of American History, Envisioning The Promise Of Our Future Out Now





In Downes' words: "I've been working in these trenches for a long time, trying to understand this country and my own place in it. And I could never have imagined the urgency and the potential of this time. But I'm glad I'm here, and that the music can be present to remind us of our history and help us dream our future."



From Downes' liner notes:

This land. It's vast, around 3000 miles from sea to shining sea. A crazy quilt of irregular squares —dense cities, sprawling suburbs, and tiny towns. Mountains and canyons, deserts, forests and prairies, all stitched together along their seams by the rivers, the railroads and highways that move us around this land. It seems that we're always on the move here in America, restless and roaming, following adventure and opportunity, looking for a place to call home, and seeking the road ahead. And in these travels, our history is here to guide us. Looking backward, we see the path that's brought us to where we stand now, and then we turn and face forward, and walk on.



This Land features "Rhapsody in Blue Reimagined," a radical new centenary arrangement by the young Puerto Rican composer Edmar Colón of Gershwin's 1924 classic. The piece reflects on an American century of immigration and transformation, honoring Gershwin's vision of the "musical kaleidoscope of America."



In 2019, the young Iranian-American composer Kian Ravaei wrote "Variations on This Land Is Your Land" positioning Woody Guthrie's iconic folk anthem as a reflection on the inequities and injustices of our own American era.



The traditional ballad "900 Miles" becomes a personal reflection inspired by Downes' late father's handwritten note about his own life journey from Harlem to San Francisco. Joseph C. Phillips, Jr.'s "Never Has Been Yet" quotes from Langston Hughes' poem "Let



Downes recently performed the New York City premiere of Rhapsody with a full orchestra at a triumphant free outdoor concert titled Rhapsody For This Land: The American Odyssey In



Downes initially released Rhapsody In Blue Reimagined in February of this year, timed to the centennial of Gershwin's classic. The project earned praise and in-depth coverage from NPR Morning Edition, the Wall Street Journal, Gramophone Magazine, Apple Music, Grammy.com, WQXR, WNYC Soundcheck, WNYC All Of It, Your Classical MPR, NY1, Amsterdam News, Downbeat ("This is not your daddy's Rhapsody"), San Francisco Chronicle and SF Classical Voice. Downes' essay about Rhapsody in Bluereached over 10 million readers in the February issue of Hemispheres Magazine, the in-flight publication for United Airlines, which has featured Rhapsody in Blue as its theme music since 1980.



Downes is also the creator and host of NPR video series Amplify with Lara Downes, featuring uniquely revealing artist-to-artist conversations with trailblazing



An iconoclast and trailblazer, Lara Downes' dynamic work as a sought-after soloist, beloved media presence, producer, curator, arts activist, and advocate positions her as a cultural visionary on the national arts scene, dedicated to uncovering untold stories and celebrating unsung heroes in a total embrace of American music. As a curator and producer, she works closely with arts organizations including Lincoln Center, Washington Performing Arts, and Cal Performances, and she has recently begun a three-year term as the first-ever Creative Partner of the renowned Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. She is the Resident Artist and host of "Evening



Downes has been called "a musical ray of hope" by NBC News, has performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, has been a New York Times crossword puzzle clue, and has topped the Billboard Classical charts with several of her recent releases.

Order / listen: https://lnk.to/ThisLand

Watch Downes' commentary on the album here:



THIS LAND Track List:





Paul Simon: America

Michael Begay: Adéihozhdílzin / Know Who You Are*

Kian Ravaei: Variations on This Land is Your Land

Traditional: 900 Miles

Joseph C. Phillips, Jr.: Never Has Been Yet*

Arturo O'Farrill: Kaleidoscope*

Jake Heggie: Facing Forward

Lara Downes: This Land (liner notes)

* world premiere recording



Upcoming performances:

9/21/24 - SONA, Fayetteville, AR

9/26/24 - Joe's Pub, New York, NY

11/2/24 - 11/3/24 - New West Symphony, Los Angeles, CA

11/12/24 - Vail Series, Granville, OH

11/20/24 - KDFC Sky Concerts, San Francisco, CA

11/23/24 - Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Los Angeles, CA

2/8/25 - ROCO, Houston, TX

2/22/25 - Reston CenterStage, Reston, VA

4/6/25 - Sedona Symphony, Sedona, AZ

4/8/25 - Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Seattle, WA

4/19/25-4/20/25 - Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Los Angeles, CA

5/22/25-5/29/25 - Philadelphia Orchestra, Philadelphia, PA

