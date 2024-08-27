Songwriters Can Now Manage Their Catalog With TIDAL



"As a songwriter who produces my own music, the new TIDAL songwriter tool makes a noticeable difference by giving me a straight-forward look at my catalog to make sure I'm getting accurate royalties," said singer-songwriter Sabrina Song. "The ability to manage my works in one place really allows me to focus more on making music."



Getting organized to get paid properly:

Songwriters juggle a mix of collection societies, publishing platforms, royalty management services, streaming services, and single-purpose apps to manage their royalties, careers, and catalog. With these new tools, songwriters can sign up for TIDAL Artist Home and organize their IPI, PRO, and publisher information in one place. Songwriters will also be prompted to sign up for the Mechanical Licensing

"To begin collecting royalties on their songs, creators need to sign up with the proper rights organizations—altogether a confusing process for most," explains AllTrack Founder and CEO Hayden Bower. "We are proud to partner with TIDAL to introduce new AllTrack technology that makes registering for performing rights and getting paid as simple as possible for creators."



Managing works:

Works registration is essential for songwriters to earn and maximize royalties from their catalog. On TIDAL, songwriters can view their works categorized into three groups: Completed Works, Works Without Recordings, and Unmatched Recordings. With collaborative split sheets, songwriters can unlock better rightsholder tracking and invite collaborators to sign off on their shares, enabling better documentation of ownership. Songwriters with teams can invite their managers and publishers to help manage their works with the team roles tool.



Making sense of metadata:



"Creating music sustainably in today's world is difficult, especially for songwriters who need to establish and manage their identities in order to receive recognition and fulfill their earning potential," said Agustina Sacerdote, Global Head of Product at TIDAL. "At TIDAL we're committed to supporting early stage and self-managed songwriters with handling their careers independently. For songwriters, a TIDAL profile is a simpler way to understand and confidently manage their credits to get compensated correctly."

US based songwriters can claim a songwriter profile at tidal.com/forsongwriters.



TIDAL is a global music platform that empowers artists to thrive as entrepreneurs while connecting them more deeply with fans through streaming and beyond.

TIDAL was founded for artists, by artists as the next innovative streaming platform to bring value back to the music industry. We empower artists with the products, resources, services, and content required to take control of their careers and connect more deeply with fans. Available in over 60 countries, TIDAL continues to help artists break down economic barriers to keep creating what's next in culture. TIDAL is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services. For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.



Founded in 2017, AllTrack is the only full-service global performing rights organization (PRO) established specifically to serve the independent music sector. AllTrack collects performance royalties on behalf of its creator and publisher members by licensing their music to millions of businesses around the world. AllTrack's members are compensated as their songs are played by streaming services, on TV, cable, and radio, by local businesses, and as their songs are performed live. An AllTrack blanket license is a simple and affordable solution for businesses to obtain the permission they require to play all of the music represented by AllTrack, both ethically and in compliance with copyright law. 