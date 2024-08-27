Jean-Michel Jarre To Headline Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony September 8 - Stade De France





In a festive and dazzling atmosphere at the Stade de France, the maestro is set to deliver a memorable finale, before passing the baton to the the top French electronic music artists and young DJ's.



This pivotal moment pays tribute to the history of electronic music in France, symbolized by the invention of the first electronic musical wave, the Ondes Martenot, a century ago. Used by artists from Ravel to Coldplay, it has helped shape today's music.



Jarre expressed to French daily Le Parisien - Aujourd'hui en France his excitement about collaborating with the project's artistic director, Romain Pissenem, whom he considers one of the world's greatest show creators today. He also shares his pride in performing alongside the top French electronic music artists and young DJs, emphasising the significance of this moment in affirming the global legitimacy of French electronic music.

The concert promises to be a visually and musically festive spectacle, closing the Paris 2024 Games in style.



Jean-Michel Jarre has always been a futurist in his field. Throughout his illustrious career, the composer, performer, producer, and cultural ambassador has continued to break new ground with his music and his mastery of creative innovation. From his early pioneering role in electronic music, his use of multi-channel audio technology and production, to his recent explorations into the realms of VR performance and the metaverse, technology is at the forefront of everything he does. He is quoted as claiming that "today is the most exciting time to create, to make music, and to share across so many mediums."



Jarre is UNESCO ambassador for education, science and culture, an unconditional defender of the planet and the environment and Laureate of the Stephen Hawking Medal for scientific communication.



Jarre's current catalogue, which now includes 22 studio albums, has generated sales of more than 85 million worldwide to date, and earned him countless awards and nominations. Throughout his career, Jarre has taken as canvas, some of the most iconic landmarks and UNESCO World Heritage sites around the globe for his creative, cultural, and environmental message. He has also set new Guinness World Records for live audience attendance at concerts in several emblematic locations. He was the first western musician to be invited to perform in China and has also created and performed concert-events at the Great Pyramids in Egypt, the



