Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27 August, 2024

Spotify Streams Spike For 10-Year Anniversary Of Ariana Grande's 'My Everything'

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
348 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
275 entries in 23 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
233 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
448 entries in 26 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
221 entries in 20 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
237 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
192 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
332 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Eminem
227 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
378 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
666 entries in 27 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
406 entries in 22 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
183 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
249 entries in 18 charts
Spotify Streams Spike For 10-Year Anniversary Of Ariana Grande's 'My Everything'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of her big screen appearance in Wicked, fans are celebrating another Ariana Grande milestone. Last week marked the 10 year anniversary of Grande's hit album My Everything last week, and listeners have been rushing to Spotify to celebrate the second studio album from the global superstar.

According to new information shared with BroadwayWorld, several songs from the album have seen huge increases in streams. "Intro" and "You Don't Know Me" have seen the biggest streaming jumps, with 545% and 320% increases, respectively.

"Hands On Me" is up 240% vs. average, with both "Why Try" and "Break Your Heart Right Back" increasing by 200%. "Only 1" has increased 195%, with "My Everything" and "Be My Baby" both up 130%.

Lastly, Streams of "Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart" saw a 115% increase. The data reflects U.S. streams on August 22, 2024, and has been compared to average U.S. streams.

Additionally, Spotify has featured Grande on the cover of our All Out 2010s playlist, a collection of the biggest songs of the 2010s. Listen to the new 10-anniversary edition of the album below:






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0063360 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004572868347168 secs