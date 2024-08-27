Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27 August, 2024

Myles Smith Unveils Brand New Single 'Wait For You'

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
348 entries in 22 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
275 entries in 23 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
233 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
448 entries in 26 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
221 entries in 20 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
237 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
192 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
332 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Eminem
227 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
378 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
666 entries in 27 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
406 entries in 22 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
183 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
249 entries in 18 charts
Myles Smith Unveils Brand New Single 'Wait For You'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart-topping singer-songwriter Myles Smith is back with a deeply introspective new single entitled 'Wait For You'. The new single, out now, promises to resonate with fans across the globe by exploring commitment in someone's darkest moments - an unwavering promise of patience and enduring love.

Of the new single, Myles says it's "an introspective and deeply emotional track. It delves into the struggle of watching a friend (my previous self) battle their inner demons and their commitment to stand by them through their darkest times. The lyrics reflect a promise of unwavering support and patience, capturing the essence of a relationship that transcends time and hardship."

'Wait For You' follows the meteoric success of Myles Smith's latest international hit, 'Stargazing'. The track, which has recently been recognised as one of the songs of the summer, is approaching 400 million global streams across Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, and continues to hit stratospheric new peaks. Last week, 'Stargazing' reached #1 on the UK Airplay chart and holds its chart-topping position in the UK and beyond. Adding to this impressive momentum, Myles delivered a standout performance of 'Stargazing' at the Olympics Team GB Homecoming Event.

Myles, a native of Luton, has been on an unstoppable rise. His latest achievements include being named Apple's Up Next Artist and Deezer's Next Artist, as well as selling out his first-ever headline tour across the UK, Europe, and North America. Myles's unique blend of folk, americana, and pop influences, combined with his DIY approach and genuine connection with his audience, has set him apart as a rising star. His previous releases, including hits 'Solo' and 'My Home,' have garnered critical acclaim and a devoted following.

With the heartfelt new single, Myles Smith invites listeners on a journey following his struggles of inner conflict and the coinciding support of a true friend. As he continues to break new ground in the music industry, there's no doubt that Myles is an artist to watch in 2024 and beyond.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0074611 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0067789554595947 secs