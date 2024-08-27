UPSAHL Debuts New Single 'Tears On The Dancefloor'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Pop provocateur UPSAHL has released her new single and accompanying music video titled "Tears on the dancefloor," out now via Arista Records. The new single comes ahead of her 40+ date international 2024 "Melt me down" headline tour kicking off next month.
"Tears on the dancefloor" is the latest offering in UPSAHL's new era as she continues to demonstrate her sonically elevated new sound. An instantaneous earworm, the track is a nod to her love of Timbaland-era Nelly
Furtado with sultry, husky vocal tones effortlessly flipping elastic in higher registers. UPSAHL captures the moment when you realize you're finally over it, free from heartbreak, and finally feeling like yourself again. Riding high off the success of Deadpool and Wolverine and the revival of Wesley
Snipes' iconic titular character, the music video for the track is an homage to the opening scene from the 1998 film Blade, set on a body-to-body dancefloor with an all-consuming sound teeming with energy.
On the track, UPSAHL shares: "Tears on the dancefloor" is about feeling mysterious, while vulnerable and emotional at the same time. It was inspired by those nights out that sometimes end in tears - to be honest, that s feels like free therapy. When we made this song, we had been listening to a lot of Nelly
Furtado, so the production was heavily inspired by Timbaland
and the overall vibe of the early 2000s. These are my favorite types of songs, the ones that are secretly kind of sad, but can still be played at the afterparty."
Earlier this summer, UPSAHL released her sexy summer anthem "Summer so hot." Destined to be played on a speaker out by the pool in warm weather, the track showcases her breezy vocals, impressive breath work with packed lyrical verses, and an electro-infused bassline keeping the beat. The music video, alternating between a poolside dance party and a sensual video shoot in the cool confines of the house, perfectly encapsulates what a typical summer hang looks like in the throes of soaring temps. The song is currently being played on SiriusXM's Hits 1 and has made a huge impact across the country.
The "Melt me down" tour will see UPSAHL playing her largest venues to date, performing for her legion of fans across the globe. The 40+ city trek will kick off in San Diego
and make stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix
(her hometown), Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more before concluding in Paris. She recently wrapped her supporting act for Madison Beer's "The Spinnin' Tour" and a European run of headlining shows and festival sets including FM4 Frequency 2024 in Austria and Smukfest 2024 in Denmark. FULL ROUTING HERE.
UPSAHL's enigmatic and endearing style has proven her valuable worth with critically acclaimed debut album Lady Jesus, Sagittarius EP, and her most recent, 2023 The PHX Tapes. Previously opening for Tove Lo, Yungblud and Melanie Martinez, she is every artist's favorite artist and she's no stranger to touring life. Her shows are electric, empowering, and full of energy, perfectly showcasing the "top-tier pop music chameleon" that she is. Her sets also show off her musicality - with her impressive display of guitar chops and wide-ranging vocals (mentions of her recent openings for Madison Beer
in Tampa Bay and Houston
are glowingly positive).
UPSAHL 2024 UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES:
^Festival
August 24, 2024 - Bergen, Norway - Feelings 2024^
September
10, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Soma Sidestage
September
11, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
September
13, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel
Lounge
September
16, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX, - Tulips
September
17, 2024 - Austin, TX - Parish
September
18, 2024 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music
Hall - Upstairs
September
20, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
September
21, 2024 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music
Hall
September
22, 2024 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music
Hall
September
24, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia
September
25, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Howard
Theatre
September
27, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Velvet
Underground
September
28, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
September
30, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
October 1, 2024 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
October 3, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop
October 5, 2024 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf Denver - Perplexiplex at Convergence Station
October 6, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
October 8, 2024 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
October 9, 2024 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
October 11, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
November 7, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy 2
November 8, 2024 - Glasgow, UK - G2
November 10, 2024 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 3
November 11, 2024 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux's
November 12, 2024 - Nottingham, UK - The Bodega
November 14, 2024 - Bristol, UK - Exchange
November 15, 2024 - London, UK - Lafayette
November 17, 2024 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka
November 18, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZ
November 19, 2024 - Hamburg, Germany - KENT Club
November 21, 2024 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44
November 22, 2024 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music
Bar
November 24, 2024 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom
November 25, 2024 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
November 26, 2024 - Paris, France - Badaboum