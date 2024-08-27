UPSAHL Debuts New Single 'Tears On The Dancefloor'



November 26, 2024 - Paris, France - Badaboum New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop provocateur UPSAHL has released her new single and accompanying music video titled "Tears on the dancefloor," out now via Arista Records. The new single comes ahead of her 40+ date international 2024 "Melt me down" headline tour kicking off next month."Tears on the dancefloor" is the latest offering in UPSAHL's new era as she continues to demonstrate her sonically elevated new sound. An instantaneous earworm, the track is a nod to her love of Timbaland-era Nelly Furtado with sultry, husky vocal tones effortlessly flipping elastic in higher registers. UPSAHL captures the moment when you realize you're finally over it, free from heartbreak, and finally feeling like yourself again. Riding high off the success of Deadpool and Wolverine and the revival of Wesley Snipes' iconic titular character, the music video for the track is an homage to the opening scene from the 1998 film Blade, set on a body-to-body dancefloor with an all-consuming sound teeming with energy.On the track, UPSAHL shares: "Tears on the dancefloor" is about feeling mysterious, while vulnerable and emotional at the same time. It was inspired by those nights out that sometimes end in tears - to be honest, that s feels like free therapy. When we made this song, we had been listening to a lot of Nelly Furtado, so the production was heavily inspired by Timbaland and the overall vibe of the early 2000s. These are my favorite types of songs, the ones that are secretly kind of sad, but can still be played at the afterparty."Earlier this summer, UPSAHL released her sexy summer anthem "Summer so hot." Destined to be played on a speaker out by the pool in warm weather, the track showcases her breezy vocals, impressive breath work with packed lyrical verses, and an electro-infused bassline keeping the beat. The music video, alternating between a poolside dance party and a sensual video shoot in the cool confines of the house, perfectly encapsulates what a typical summer hang looks like in the throes of soaring temps. The song is currently being played on SiriusXM's Hits 1 and has made a huge impact across the country.The "Melt me down" tour will see UPSAHL playing her largest venues to date, performing for her legion of fans across the globe. The 40+ city trek will kick off in San Diego and make stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix (her hometown), Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more before concluding in Paris. She recently wrapped her supporting act for Madison Beer's "The Spinnin' Tour" and a European run of headlining shows and festival sets including FM4 Frequency 2024 in Austria and Smukfest 2024 in Denmark. FULL ROUTING HERE.UPSAHL's enigmatic and endearing style has proven her valuable worth with critically acclaimed debut album Lady Jesus, Sagittarius EP, and her most recent, 2023 The PHX Tapes. Previously opening for Tove Lo, Yungblud and Melanie Martinez, she is every artist's favorite artist and she's no stranger to touring life. Her shows are electric, empowering, and full of energy, perfectly showcasing the "top-tier pop music chameleon" that she is. Her sets also show off her musicality - with her impressive display of guitar chops and wide-ranging vocals (mentions of her recent openings for Madison Beer in Tampa Bay and Houston are glowingly positive).UPSAHL 2024 UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES:^FestivalAugust 24, 2024 - Bergen, Norway - Feelings 2024^ September 10, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Soma Sidestage September 11, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre September 13, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge September 16, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX, - Tulips September 17, 2024 - Austin, TX - Parish September 18, 2024 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs September 20, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West September 21, 2024 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall September 22, 2024 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall September 24, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia September 25, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre September 27, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground September 28, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room September 30, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock ClubOctober 1, 2024 - New York, NY - Bowery BallroomOctober 3, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Chop ShopOctober 5, 2024 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf Denver - Perplexiplex at Convergence StationOctober 6, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - SoundwellOctober 8, 2024 - Seattle, WA - The CrocodileOctober 9, 2024 - Portland, OR - Wonder BallroomOctober 11, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The ChapelNovember 7, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy 2November 8, 2024 - Glasgow, UK - G2November 10, 2024 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 3November 11, 2024 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux'sNovember 12, 2024 - Nottingham, UK - The BodegaNovember 14, 2024 - Bristol, UK - ExchangeNovember 15, 2024 - London, UK - LafayetteNovember 17, 2024 - Antwerp, Belgium - KavkaNovember 18, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZNovember 19, 2024 - Hamburg, Germany - KENT ClubNovember 21, 2024 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44November 22, 2024 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music BarNovember 24, 2024 - Frankfurt, Germany - ZoomNovember 25, 2024 - Cologne, Germany - LuxorNovember 26, 2024 - Paris, France - Badaboum



