News
RnB 27 August, 2024

Doechii Releases New Single 'Boom Bap'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising star and fan favorite Doechii will release Alligator Bites Never Heal, her new mixtape, on August 30 via Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records. The project captures a rare talent in her rawest form yet, as she jumps between genres - psychedelic soul, spiritual jazz, and countless eras of rap - and represents both her Tampa roots and her Los Angeles set. Giving listeners 19 distinct windows into her one-of-a-kind artistry. Alligator Bites Never Heal is Doechii uncut.

Now, she has dropped "BOOM BAP," a riveting track that affirms her unwavering devotion to bashing through musical barriers. "I'm everythiiiiiiiiing!" she yells to the heavens, defying those who would try to cram her and her work into one genre box or identity.

Over the past several weeks, Doechii has lit the internet on fire with her "Swamp Sessions" series, which paired eye-catching visuals and equally compelling bars and including such tracks as "NISSAN ALTIMA," "BULLFROG" and "CATFISH." The concept behind the sessions was to set a timer for an hour and write a song. Each conveyed a single sonic idea and, taken together, revealed a kaleidoscopic artist.﻿

The series followed the success of Doechii's hit "Alter Ego." Inspired by Eurodance, the track prompted R&B superstar SZA to dub it "the craziest song I've heard all year" on social media after an early listen. "Alter Ego" received the remix treatment, with JT delivering a verse, further extending Doechii's winning streak. To date, the song has earned over 15 million streams on Spotify. Earlier this summer, Doechii released "MPH," where she thrives over a frenetic dance beat. She also partnered with Sprite's Limelight music film to release her melodic single "ROCKET," a song Hypebeast labeled "perfect for the summer."

After gaining 600 million plus global streams for "What It Is (Block Boy)" last year, she unleashed "Booty Drop," a New Jersey Club-influenced single, and "Pacer," a track Stereogum described as "a shouty maximalist anthem" laced with "electronic streaks and overdriven rock guitars." In September, she continued to build her momentum when she popped out to Los Angeles to open for Beyoncé. That same fall, the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess hit the road with Doja Cat on her Scarlet Tour dates. It's part of a come-up that feels ongoing.

This all builds on the heels of Doechii's 2022 EP she / her / black bitch, where she cemented herself as a distinct voice whose versatile talents range from quick-fire bars to seductive singing. Doechii was chosen as an XXL Freshman and tapped as an "Artist to Watch" in Rolling Stone, NPR, Vulture, Complex, Uproxx, Pigeons and Planes, FADER, and more. She was also recognized by the industry for her achievements with a nomination for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs and Best New Artist at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards. She made her late-night TV debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," performed at the 2022 BET Awards, and took the main stage at Coachella in 2023 with a critically acclaimed performance.

TRACKLISTING - ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL:
STANKA POOH
BULLFROG
BOILED PEANUTS
DENIAL IS A RIVER
CATFISH
SKIPP
HIDE N SEEK
BLOOM
WAIT
DEATH ROLL
PROFIT
BOOM BAP
NISSAN ALTIMA
GTFO
HUH!
SLIDE
FIREFLIES
BEVERLY HILLS
ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL






