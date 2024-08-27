Watch Matthew Hearne (Voice Contestant) Sing 'This Is The Moment' From Jekyll & Hyde





The first judge to turn their chair was Adam Lambert, who will soon be returning to Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.



"That was so nostalgic for me. I used to sing that for auditions when I was doing musical theatre in my early 20s," Lambert revealed. "It is a beast of a song with the key change and everything. You just sang the hell out of that!"



The Voice Australia also features judges LeAnn Rimes, Kate Miller-Heidke, and Guy Sebastian. With offers from each judge, find out which team Hearne decided to join above!



Hearne is a Melbourne-based performer, recently seen in a concert production of Carousel starring Anna O'Byrne and





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the latest episode of The Voice Australia, contestant Matthew Hearne performed "This Is the Moment" from Jekyll & Hyde.The first judge to turn their chair was Adam Lambert, who will soon be returning to Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club."That was so nostalgic for me. I used to sing that for auditions when I was doing musical theatre in my early 20s," Lambert revealed. "It is a beast of a song with the key change and everything. You just sang the hell out of that!"The Voice Australia also features judges LeAnn Rimes, Kate Miller-Heidke, and Guy Sebastian. With offers from each judge, find out which team Hearne decided to join above!Hearne is a Melbourne-based performer, recently seen in a concert production of Carousel starring Anna O'Byrne and Marina Prior.



