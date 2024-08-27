Dallas String Quartet And The London Symphony Orchestra Release Album 'Romani: The Untold Story'





During a visit to the Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany, Zanca discovered a harrowing chapter of his own heritage. In the museum's quiet corridors, he stumbled upon the tragic stories of his Romani ancestors (also referred to as Roma or by the racial slur "Gypsies"), who were victims of Adolf Hitler's Nazi policies. Deemed "lives unworthy of living," an estimated 80% of the Romani population in Germany—about 1.5 million men, women, and children—were exterminated between 1933 and 1945. These stories, long shrouded in silence, inspired Zanca to compose "ROMANI: The Untold Story," a heartfelt tribute aiming to illuminate the untold history of the Romani people, his people.



"When I grew up in Romania, nobody talked about the Romani people or their history of discrimination, and I've come to learn there is still a lot of discrimination against them," said Zanca. "By educating and showing the diversity of our culture, it's a step forward in acknowledging our existence, our past. I don't want my son and others of the younger generation of Romani growing up without knowing our history or worse, being ashamed of it and our background."



The album unfolds in five evocative chapters, each song meticulously crafted to unveil the Romani people's untold story, from the brewing conflict of World War II to the post-war resilience and cultural revival. The opening track "Brewing Conflict" transports listeners to a small European town on the brink of war, where a Romani family senses the growing threat. The strings narrate the tension and fear of a community living on the fringes, capturing the anxiety of the looming conflict. Inspired by letters from Romani soldiers in the Romanian army during WWII, the second chapter "Letters of Pain", intertwines soulful melodies with the Romanian national anthem. It echoes the soldiers' anguish and the pain of their families, who faced deportation and death.



Amid the horrors of war, the third chapter "Key of Heaven" offers a sense of spiritual resilience. The music embodies the Romani people's ability to find peace within turmoil, highlighting their unwavering connection to the divine and their unbreakable spirit. Reflecting the suppression of Romani culture in post-war Spain, the album's fourth chapter "Sangre Gitana" pays homage to the birth of flamenco music. Featuring Romani musicians



The final and perhaps most vibrant chapter "Rhapsody for the Romani'' is a tribute to Zanca's father and celebration of life and joy in the face of adversity. It incorporates recordings of the music that Mircea Zanca played throughout his life, infusing this post-war chapter with a lively, heartfelt energy and the Romanies first hopeful breath of peace.



"ROMANI: The Untold Story" was composed by Romani musician Ion Zanca. It was mixed by Adam Miller at Air Studio in London, mastered by 5x GRAMMY®-winning engineer Michael Romanowski, and the immersive mix done by 7x GRAMMY®-winning engineer Eric Schilling. It was produced by Zanca and co-produced by multi GRAMMY®-winning producer and artist Lonnie Park and award-winning producer Vahagn Stepanyan. DSQ is composed of violist Ion Zanca, violinists Valory Hight and Melissa Priller, and bassist Young Heo.



DSQ will also be partnering with the ROMA Foundation to donate rain boots to impoverished Romani children in Eastern Europe. For every pre-order of the album, DSQ will donate 50% of proceeds to the non-profit to help #GivePovertytheBoot.



Dallas String Quartet, also referred to as DSQ or DSQ Electric, is a Billboard charting American Classical Crossover ensemble founded in 2007 by composer and violist Ion Zanca. A fusion of contemporary classical and pop music, DSQ is referred to as "Bach meets Bon Jovi" and is compared to artists like Lindsey Stirling, Vitamin String Quartet, Brooklyn Duo and 2Cellos. They use both traditional and electric strings performing as a quartet with the full accompaniment of drums and guitar. The group is known for their eclectic renditions of everything from



The London Symphony Orchestra was established in 1904, as one of the first orchestras shaped by its musicians. Since then, generations of remarkable talents have built the LSO's reputation for uncompromising quality, and inspirational repertoires. The LSO is the Resident Orchestra at the Barbican in the City of London, and reaches international audiences through touring, residencies and digital partnerships. In 1999, the LSO formed its own recording label, LSO Live, and revolutionized how live orchestral music is recorded, with over 150 recordings released so far. Overall, the LSO has made more recordings than any other orchestra, with 2,500 recordings to its name. The Orchestra has collaborated with a genre-busting roster of world-class artists through its work in film, video games and bespoke audio-only experiences. 