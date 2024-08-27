Brooke Moriber Releases New EP 'All Heart', Featuring Acoustic Rendition Of 'Half A Heart'





When she is not bringing Nashville to New York or Denver or performing somewhere else on the road, Moriber is hard at work in the studio with some of the industry's top writers and producers, including Todd Lombardo and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop/Country music star Brooke Moriber has released her new EP "All Heart", featuring several of her most recent previous singles " So Do I ", "More Love" and an acoustic rendition of her hit single "Half a Heart." The EP is now available on Spotify and all the major music services.Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter and native New Yorker who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories. Praised for her "clarion voice" (AP), she went on to release her first single "Cry Like A Girl" independently in 2019 and later signed with Nashville's Reviver Records.Brooke's music has been featured on Spotify's New Music Friday Country (Half A Heart, Little Bit Of You, Down to Nothing) and Country Christmas playlists (All I Want for Christmas is You), Sirius XM's Velvet, CMT online, Music Choice Network and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Hailed as a "stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist" (Country Swag) and a "force to be reckoned with in Country music" (Celeb Secrets Country), Brooke has shared the stage with artists ranging from Cyndi Lauper and The Gin Blossoms to Dylan Scott and Caroline Jones.This year, Brooke launched her bi-monthly "Nashville In New York" (NINY) songwriters series, hosting and performing in shows that have been selling out to crowds experiencing a Nashville style writers round at the iconic Bitter End.This fall, NINY will return to The Bitter End on Bleecker Street in NYC for the fifth installment of the bi-monthly series. Brooke will, as always, host and perform at the intimate acoustic storytellers style performance event, with talented co-stars TBD. As always presented by Music Choice with a special guest M.C. and sponsored in part by KICKER Performance Audio, Suerte Tequila and Taylor Guitars.Previous NINY events have showcased the talents of acclaimed songwriters Victoria Banks, Phil Barton, Averie Bielski, Jeff Cohen, Callista Clark, Kara DioGuardi, Ian Flanigan, Randall Fowler, Toby Lightman, Emily Shackelton, Jon Stone, Claire Wyndham and members of the 615 Collective (which includes tunesmiths Sarah Darling, Aaron Goodvin, Michael Logen and Nicole Witt).On Sunday, Sept 22 she performs a "Nashville in Denver" set at Wild Goose Saloon in Parker, Colorado joined by Matt Stell, Erin Kinsey, Charlie Worsham, label mate Randall Fowler, guest MC Jim Murphy from Music Choice Network plus Special Guest star Kenya Reese; and on Oct 10th at Spotlight at The Paramount in Huntington, NY - where Brooke and the band will play an opening set for Elle King.When she is not bringing Nashville to New York or Denver or performing somewhere else on the road, Moriber is hard at work in the studio with some of the industry's top writers and producers, including Todd Lombardo and Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves), Karen Kosowski (Mickey Guyton), David Pittenger (GAYLE, Parmalee) and currently working on a project with Sol Philcox Littlefield and preparing to go in to the studio with Emily Shackelton and Claire Wyndham to record a special collaboration as a trio.



