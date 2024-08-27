Top40-Charts.com
27 August, 2024

Ingrid Michaelson Releases New Album 'For The Dreamers'

Ingrid Michaelson Releases New Album 'For The Dreamers'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For The Dreamers, the new solo album from The Notebook composer Ingrid Michaelson is now available on all streaming platforms. Featuring a trio of treasured covers and nine original songs, For The Dreamers takes listeners back to the days of Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland, with a modern cinematic sensibility. The album was released today on Michaelson's own Cabin 24 label and was produced by the Grammy Award-nominated artist Ariza, also featuring song collaborations with Ariza, Jason Mraz and Sneha. The album marks the first full-length studio album from the beloved vocalist and songwriter since 2019.

"There's so much going on in our world today, and I wanted these songs to feel like a warm hug," Michaelson said of the release. "After so many years in this business, I believe I was put here to remind people of hope and of love," she continues. "That might sound corny, but I think it's what people want from me. My whole mission is to leave a bit of beauty behind."

To celebrate the release of For The Dreamers, Michaelson has also announced four special engagements, featuring songs from the new album.
Encore performance at The Notebook - August 27, 2024

Earlier this year, Michaelson made her Broadway composing debut with the Tony Award-nominated musical adaptation of The Notebook. Following the performance of the musical on August 27, 2024, Ingrid will share a special acoustic set from the new album at the Schoenfeld Theatre (including the For The Dreamers version of "If This Is Love.")

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, Ingrid will perform two tracks from For The Dreamers on NBC's TODAY, appearing live in both the 8 am and 9 am hours.
92nd Street Y x The Grammy Museum - September 5, 2024

Michaelson will also appear at The 92nd Street Y in an evening of conversation and song, moderated by ELLE Magazine's Samuel Maude. To purchase in-person or livestream tickets, visit 92ny.org.
Los Angeles Album Release Concert - September 11, 2024

Accompanied by piano and a string quartet, Ingrid will celebrate the release of For The Dreamers at The Sun Rose with an intimate (and sold out) concert performance of songs from the album, as well as some of her most beloved hits.

The full track list of For The Dreamers is as follows:
Wait There For Me
Love Is (with Jason Mraz)
We Belong
A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes (Featuring Sneha) (Cover)
If This Is Love (For The Dreamers Version)
What A Wonderful World (Cover)
Grow Up
Only You (Featuring Ariza)
You Make Me Feel So Young (Cover)
Hallelujah
It Never Ends
Backyard






