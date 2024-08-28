Jessie Reyez Drops New Single "Ridin" Ft. Lil Wayne



Coasting over a melodic blend of guitar strings and drums produced by Monsters and Strangerz (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5) and Jeff Gitty. Reyez opens up about how past intimate relationships have proven to fall flat and now desires to simply be physically pleased by her partner. Her classic songwriting skills shine through with her various plays on the word RIDIN as well as numerous double entendres that fuel a heightened level of sexual healing. Lil Wayne's iconic flow supports the track with his raw and witty lyricism and amplifies the tone of Jessie's intense passion that she longs for. Her innocence mixed with the rated X desires of the song creates a beautiful and poetic balance of feminist sexual confidence that all women can relate to. "RIDIN" boasts an accompanying video. Watch BELOW.



Known for her fearless lyricism and emotive performances, Reyez continues to captivate listeners with her unique blend of R&B, soul, and contemporary pop. She most recently released previous singles "SHUT UP" with Big Sean, "JEANS" with



Reyez is still going strong with "Imported" featuring Grammy Nominated artist





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated, 5x Juno-winning, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez releases her second single of 2024, the already iconic "RIDIN" featuring the legendary Lil Wayne, out now via FMLY/ Island Records/Universal Music. Following the upbeat and playful release of "SHUT UP" featuring Big Sean earlier this year, Reyez continues teasing more music on the way with "RIDIN", taking listeners through a moment of lustful intimacy.Coasting over a melodic blend of guitar strings and drums produced by Monsters and Strangerz (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5) and Jeff Gitty. Reyez opens up about how past intimate relationships have proven to fall flat and now desires to simply be physically pleased by her partner. Her classic songwriting skills shine through with her various plays on the word RIDIN as well as numerous double entendres that fuel a heightened level of sexual healing. Lil Wayne's iconic flow supports the track with his raw and witty lyricism and amplifies the tone of Jessie's intense passion that she longs for. Her innocence mixed with the rated X desires of the song creates a beautiful and poetic balance of feminist sexual confidence that all women can relate to. "RIDIN" boasts an accompanying video. Watch BELOW.Known for her fearless lyricism and emotive performances, Reyez continues to captivate listeners with her unique blend of R&B, soul, and contemporary pop. She most recently released previous singles "SHUT UP" with Big Sean, "JEANS" with Miguel - which garnered press praise from Billboard, Rolling Stone, HotNewHipHop, American Songwriter, Uproxx, Stereogum, VIBE - as well as the release of her USA Today Best Selling book of poetry, Words of a Goat Princess, and appearance on Netflix's Rebel Moon soundtrack with "Child of Fire" single. Following her run as a supporting act on transcendent pop artist Sam Smith's GLORIA tour last year, Reyez dominated the stage at Lollapalooza 2024 in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile as well as recently making tour stops throughout Australia and Asia.Reyez is still going strong with "Imported" featuring Grammy Nominated artist 6LACK which recently went 2x platinum while she continues to build a massive and loyal fanbase, now spanning over 3B streams worldwide across all streaming platforms. Her debut album Before Love Came to Kill Us recently reached RIAA-Gold Certified and stamps her as a significant pillar on the music landscape as she gears up to release new music - expected out later this year and early next.



